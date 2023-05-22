All About Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon welcomed their son Legendary Love Cannon in July 2022

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Published on May 22, 2023 05:59 PM
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi with their baby Legendary Love Cannon
Photo:

Legendary Love Cannon Instagram

Bre Tiesi may be the latest addition to Selling Sunset, but she has a more important role behind the scenes: being a mom to her and Nick Cannon’s son, Legendary Love Cannon.

The model and real estate agent welcomed her first child and Cannon’s eighth in July 2022. Cannon announced he was expecting a baby with Tiesi on his eponymous show in January 2022, a little over a month after his 5-month-old child Zen, whom he’d welcomed with model Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer.

Tiesi spoke glowingly of Cannon throughout her pregnancy, even sharing with E!'s Daily Pop that they have a “beautiful relationship where [everything] is so supportive and positive.”

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years," she said. "And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.' "

"That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at," she added.

In August 2022, Netflix announced that Tiesi would be joining the cast of Selling Sunset. A day before the season 6 premiere in May 2023, Tiesi told PEOPLE that some aspects of her life and relationship with Cannon weren’t portrayed on the show as she would have liked. 

"There's some drama that is, let's say, dramatized," she said. "I'm not really sure the word to use with this one, but there's some of my personal life in a situation that happens with Nick and all of these things that are not fully accurate."

Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

In an episode of the show, Tiesi alleged that Cannon doesn’t pay child support, and shared how she is committed to providing for her son in the best way she can. 

"I take care of myself. If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that's all I have to do,” she said in the episode. “I know he's a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I'm where I'm at. I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner."

Despite the drama, Tiesi and Cannon raise their son in the most loving environment possible. The parents regularly share peeks into their supportive dynamic with snaps of their sweetest moments with baby Legendary on social media.

Here’s everything to know about Tiesi and Cannon’s son Legendary Love Cannon.

He was born in July 2022

Bre Tiesi and nick cannon welcome baby
Bre Tiesi/instagram

After announcing that he and Tiesi were expecting in January 2022, Cannon shared photos of the pair’s sex reveal party. Six months later, Cannon and Tiesi’s son Legendary Love was born. 

Tiesi shared photos from her “all natural” home birth and posted an 11-minute long YouTube video where she documented her pregnancy and delivery.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote in the caption of her post announcing Legendary’s birth. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner."

She added of Cannon, "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. 💙 I can't believe he's here 🤗."

He has his own social media presence

Legendary Love Cannon

Legendary Love Cannon Instagram

Though Tiesi’s son is still a baby, he has a large social media following on his personal Instagram, which his mom runs. Legendary has amassed over 14,000 followers as his mom posts adorable content of him often.

Tiesi has shared several pictures of her son enjoying different holidays, including photo shoots for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween.

He loves to play with his parents

Nick Cannon and Legendary Love Cannon

Legendary Love Cannon Instagram

On his Instagram, Tiesi has posted content of Legendary playing with her and Cannon. In one video, the family of three visited a gymnastics gym where Tiesi held his hand as he walked on the beam and Cannon held his arms out as Legendary crawled over to him.

For Easter 2023, Legendary played with different paints and made a mess all over his face and clothes. The infant even received his own basket of Easter eggs.

Most recently, Tiesi shared an adorable video of Legendary getting ready for summer while splashing around in his baby pool.

His mom has been open about struggling with the demands of motherhood

Nick Cannon and Legendary Love Cannon

Legendary Love Cannon Instagram

In September 2022, Tiesi shared that she was struggling with the changes that come with motherhood, specifically the lack of sleep. 

In an Instagram Story, Tiesi revealed that she hadn’t slept “in three days” and that Legendary had been “screaming his little head off.” A commenter responded that she should hire help, to which she replied by asking if they would help pay for the night nurse. When the commenter suggested that Cannon pay, Tiesi replied, "I don't need your unsolicited advice, thanks. U have some f---ing nerve.” 

A few days later, Tiesi posted another message to her Instagram Story explaining that she was “sharing a hard moment as a mom” and didn’t want to get involved with negative feedback.

"I was talking about how I haven't slept bc baby is teething early and that a family member came to visit and spilled my milk all over the couch put my ember cup in the microwave which is electronic and that it was only 9am," she explained.

Tiesi continued, "All I was sharing was a hard moment as a mom being honest where after not sleeping and working it was just one more thing after the other. ... NOONE was talking about Nick this person decided to bring him up. She took it there just like everyone else does I hear it alllll day."

Tiesi has said that Legendary is “brilliant”

Legendary Love Cannon

Legendary Love Cannon Instagram

In the third episode of season 6 of Selling Sunset, Tiesi told her castmates that she believes Cannon has “super sperm” because her child is “brilliant.” 

While she didn’t elaborate more on her son’s brilliance, she did joke about Cannon’s numerous children with other women, comparing him to Santa on Christmas. 

Throughout the season, Tiesi faced scrutiny and questions about her relationship, with castmate Chelsea Lazkani asking if she is in a “polyamorous relationship.”

"I don't know about that,” Tiesi replied. “I just know we had a baby, we're really happy, so I'm really happy in my relationship now."   

Following the season’s release on Netflix in May 2023, Tiesi posted a snap of herself with Legendary and Cannon with the caption, ​​”We’re more than good over here 💯❤️ love you daddy!”

Cannon and Tiesi see eye-to-eye when it comes to finances for Legendary 

Legendary Love Cannon

Legendary Love Cannon Instagram

Both of Legendary’s parents have spoken publicly about Cannon’s financial support for his son.

During the seventh episode of the season, castmate Amanza Smith asked Tiesi if it was true that someone doesn’t have to pay child support after 10 children

Tiesi claimed it was true, adding, “The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.' "

However, Tiesi’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, told PEOPLE that this claim was not true and that in California, a father has to pay child support regardless of how many children he has.

“Courts consider the parents' income, the cost of child care, and the amount of time the child spends with each parent," he said. "Judges do not cap child support after a certain number of kids."

The Masked Singer host has spoken publicly about his financial support, appearing on Jason Lee’s podcast in May 2023 where he discussed how he’s “not in the child support system that is run by the government."

"My money is they money, they money is my money. They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out," he explained.

Reacting to the public’s response after Tiesi said he didn’t have to pay child support, Cannon posted a photo of himself and Tiesi with the new Lamborghini he gifted her for her birthday in May 2023.

“Nope! The Government don't have to tell us to pay Child Support… WE PAY LAMBO SUPPORT !!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram Story. "My Money is Their Money! Just accept it, We different over here !! LOL."

Tiesi reposted the Story and added, “Tell 'em Daddy🍵..❤️ you."

Tiesi does not plan on having any more children

Bre Tiesi Shares Snaps with Nick Cannon and Their Son Legendary

Legend Cannon/Bre Tiesi/Instagram

In January 2023, Tiesi revealed in an “ask me anything” session on Instagram that she doesn't intend to have more children.

"One and done. Me and Ledgy for life," she said, before clarifying that she's "far from a single mother."

"I have help and a support system," Tiesi wrote. "I truly applaud the women who do not have any help. Let's also be real that 99% of women do it all and then add on taking care of their spouse."

