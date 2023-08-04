Who Is Bobbi Althoff? All About the Influencer Who's Interviewed Drake and Lil Yachty

Bobbi Althoff went from posting mom content regularly to interviewing famous rappers in a matter of two years.

The 26-year-old influencer began posting videos on TikTok in 2021, mainly focusing on content surrounding her children and her pregnancy experiences. However, she skyrocketed to fame in 2023 when she began her podcast, The Really Good Podcast.

So far, Althoff has interviewed rappers Drake and Lil Yachty, businessman Mark Cuban, actor Rick Glassman and YouTuber Funny Marco, among others.

Known and beloved for her deadpan humor and for intentionally making her interviewees uncomfortable, Althoff has amassed over 5 million TikTok followers and 500,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts her podcast episodes.

However, since her success, some have questioned who Althoff is and how she rose to fame so quickly, prompting rumors that she is an “industry plant” — someone who is secretly being backed by the industry to help them achieve success.

In response to the gossip, Althoff posted a video of herself dancing awkwardly to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with the caption, “Celebrating because the industry planted me.”

So who is Bobbi Althoff? Here’s everything to know about the TikTok influencer and podcaster.

She started posting on TikTok in 2021

Althoff began posting regularly on TikTok in 2021, focusing mainly on content surrounding being a mom. Her early TikToks revolved around her pregnancy with her second daughter and motherhood.

In one of her first public TikToks from July 2021, Althoff wrote “when people choose to have their kids in their 20’s instead of waiting till they are at least 35+” over a video of herself mouthing the lyrics to Minaj's "Grindin'." She sings along to the words “dang little mama you is such a loser” repeatedly, seemingly mimicking people who have made comments to her about being a young mom, asking, “Why waste your youth?” in the caption.

She continued posting videos through 2022, mainly of her pregnancy, like clips of her dancing and struggling in the heat at Disneyland.

In the latter, she joked how she was "10 months pregnant" and at the theme park in the June heat.

“I was hoping that I’d be able to walk her out or something but that doesn’t feel like it’s happening,” she said. “She’s never coming, I will be pregnant for the rest of my life and that’s just something I’m going to have to accept.”

She is married

Though she does not normally include her husband in her videos, Althoff is married to Cory Althoff.

According to his LinkedIn, Cory is a programmer who works as a senior vice president at CompTIA and is also a published author of two books about self-teaching computer science and coding.

In April 2023, Cory made a rare appearance on Althoff’s TikTok as the two made a promotional video for Bounty together. In the video, Althoff talked about how Cory cleans the house — only to reveal she cleans everything after him because he “always misses tiny things.”

“Today I thought it would be a fun idea to talk about our marriage,” she said in the video. “My husband sleeps downstairs and I sleep upstairs where the children sleep and I take care of them all night long so I’m generally tired so he does all the cleaning.”

She has two children

Althoff has two daughters, whom she refers to as Concrete and Richard, in an effort to keep their names and identities private. While she never shows their faces, she has featured her younger child on her TikTok since the baby was born in June 2022.

In her younger daughter's first appearance, Althoff posted a video of herself just a few weeks after giving birth as she got ready with the newborn to do chores.

“I’m gonna baby wear her so that I can get some laundry done and just get some stuff done around the house,” she said in the TikTok.

Sticking with the bit that she named her daughter Concrete, Althoff responded with a video to a comment in November 2022 of someone critiquing her name choice.

“I don’t see anything wrong with the name Concrete,” she said. “It is a pretty common word so I don’t understand why it would not make a good name. My daughter is going to be a very strong woman with a very strong name for her.”

She continued, “I grew up in the construction business and I just always wanted my daughter to have some ties to myself so yes her name is Concrete Sawdust Althoff so I encourage you guys to think outside the box when naming your children because the future will be a better place if we stop caring about what we name our littles.”

She started her podcast in April 2023

Althoff debuted her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, in April 2023, and one of her first guests was Tammin Sursok, who played Jenna on Pretty Little Liars. Althoff cemented her signature awkward, confrontational style when one of her first questions was, “So you were on a show called Pretty Little Liars. Was the lie that you’re pretty?”

Since then, she has welcomed various other influencers and stars on her podcast, including TikTok star Morgan Presley and Not Dead Yet actor Rick Glassman.

In an April TikTok promoting her podcast, Althoff wrote about how starting a podcast was always a dream of hers.

“I’ve always dreamed of having my own podcast…So I filmed a pilot episode…,” she wrote. “Everyone I showed it to said it was awful..They said I wouldn’t secure celebrity guests anymore…That no one would watch it … But I proved them wrong … It got 6 views and my famous neighbor agreed to do an episode….Don’t give up on your dreams. Ever.”

She interviewed Drake and Lil Yachty in July 2023

After over 2 million views on her interview with YouTuber Funny Marco, Althoff had already gone viral. But her fame escalated when she teased that the next episode of her podcast would be with Drake.

Her full 1-hour long interview on YouTube, which was released on July 20, 2023, has garnered over 9 million views. During her conversation with the star, Althoff maintained her stoic, quiet tone the entire time and did not appear impressed with Drake — nor the fact that they were conducting the interview in a bed.

During one particularly jokingly tense moment, Althoff asked Drake not to drink while she interviews him.

“It’s a nightcap!” he said.

“It’s sad,” she replied.

A week after releasing the full Drake interview, she posted another hour-long interview with rapper Lil Yachty where the two joked about being young parents, fame and their careers. In the middle of the interview, Drake even called Lil Yachty and shouted hello to Althoff.

“What’s up Bobbo?” Drake said as Lil Yachty turned the phone toward her.

Most recently, Athoff interviewed Mark Cuban

