All About Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Older Daughter



Beyoncé and JAY-Z are crazy in love with their three children: Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6.

The musicians — who tied the knot in April 2008 — confirmed they were expecting their first child three years later when Beyoncé teased, “I have a surprise,” while cradling a baby bump on the red carpet at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Five months after the news broke, they welcomed their oldest child, a daughter named Blue Ivy, in January 2012.

"I feel more beautiful than I’ve ever felt because I’ve given birth," Beyoncé told PEOPLE in April 2012 after being named PEOPLE's World's Most Beautiful Woman. "I have never felt so connected, never felt like I had such a purpose on this earth."

While speaking on LeBron James’ show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, JAY-Z also opened up about becoming a father.

Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty

"It's amazing. It's a very grounding thing ... I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born," he said. "There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."

Five years later, the proud parents made Blue a big sister. They welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir, on June 13, 2017.

While Beyoncé and JAY-Z are known for being private when it comes to their three children, that hasn’t stopped them from letting Blue Ivy be in the spotlight. Their oldest child has collaborated with both of them on several projects, including dancing alongside her famous mom during Beyoncé’s 2022 Academy Awards performance of “Be Alive.” The 11-year-old has also joined her mother onstage several times during Beyoncé's ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

“Give it up for Blue,” the singer told crowds at her Paris show following Blue's tour debut in May 2023.

Here’s everything to know about Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy.

She was born on Jan. 7, 2012, in New York City

Beyoncé holding baby Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed Blue Ivy Carter on Jan. 7, 2012, at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Two days after her birth, TIME magazine dubbed her “the most famous baby in the world.”

Upon the news of her arrival, the pair’s famous friends were quick to congratulate the newly minted family of three. "Welcome to the world princess Carter!," Rihanna tweeted.

The pair released the first photo of Blue alongside a handwritten note approximately one month after she was born. “We welcome you to share in our joy," the new parents wrote. "Thank you for respecting our privacy during this beautiful time in our lives."

In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Beyoncé recalled the experience of welcoming her first child. "My family and my closest people were there when I gave birth,” she said. “Everything that scared me just was not present in that room. So for me to really let go and really appreciate every contraction ... It was the best day of my life."

She holds two Guinness World Records

Blue Ivy Carter attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020. Allen Berezovsky/Getty

When Blue Ivy was 2 days old, JAY-Z recorded her vocals and incorporated them into his song “Glory.” The Roc Nation founder wrote the song about his firstborn daughter, and it features lyrics about a miscarriage his wife had previously experienced.

JAY-Z rapped: “False alarms and false starts/ All made better by the sound of your heart/ All the pain of the last time/ I prayed so hard it was the last time."

“Glory” debuted on the U.S. R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, making Blue a Guinness World Record holder for being the youngest person to have a song appear on a Billboard chart.

In 2021, Blue — who sings on the opening and closing of Beyoncé’s track “Brown Skin Girl” and has a writing credit for the song — won best music video as a featured artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. This earned her a second Guinness World Record title for being the youngest individually credited winner at the Grammys.

The single also features SAINt JHN and Wizkid and appeared on the album The Lion King: The Gift.

She made history twice for her appearance in "Brown Skin Girl"

Blue Ivy smiling. Beyonce/ Instagram

Not only is she the title holder of two Guinness World Records, but Blue Ivy also made history by being both the youngest BET and youngest VMA winner for “Brown Skin Girl.”

In 2020, at 8 years old, she received the BET HER award for the song, which sings the praises of Black beauty. And in August 2021, she picked up MTV’s coveted award in the best cinematography category.

She has a stylist

Blue Ivy Carter (L) and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING". Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Just like her parents, every time Blue Ivy steps out, all eyes are on her. To help her look her best, the parents have enlisted Manuel Mendez — who has worked as Beyoncé’s personal assistant — to be their daughter’s personal shopper and stylist.

Mendez has been styling Blue since she was 20 months old and is credited with some of her most iconic looks, including her ensemble for JAY-Z’s “Family Feud” music video and the custom Valery Kovalska white suit she wore to the 2018 Grammys.

Mendez also lends his talent to Rumi and Sir and frequently posts looks he pulls together for the Carter children.

She gets embarrassed by her parents

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter poses for a photo in the game of the Boston Celtics against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022. Jim Poorten/NBAE/Getty

Even though her parents are some of the most well-known figures in the world, Blue Ivy still gets embarrassed by them from time to time.

While sitting courtside with her dad for Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2022, the jumbotron panned to JAY-Z, who smiled and lovingly gave his daughter a kiss on the cheek. In the now-viral video, Blue can be seen mouthing, “Dad, my hair,” as he embraced her.

She also snubbed her dad on one of the most memorable days of his life — finding out he’d be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

JAY-Z was dropping Blue off at school in 2021 when he received the news he was an inductee. Recalling the moment while appearing on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, the father of three said, “As she walked away I was like, ‘Yo, give me a kiss, I’m in the Hall of Fame!’ ” His daughter didn’t seem too impressed, as she replied, “Bye, Dad.”

She helped induct her dad into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Blue Ivy Raps Jay-Z's Lyrics for Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Induction. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame/YouTube

Despite seeming unimpressed at first, Blue had a hand in the October 2021 induction ceremony, where her dad became the first living solo rap artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In a pre-recorded video, Blue, alongside her mom and other famous pals, including Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled and Usher, recited some of his most memorable lyrics.

"Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer/You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter," Blue Ivy rapped, laughing as she read out the censored line from JAY-Z's 1998 track "Ride or Die."

JAY-Z was inducted by former President Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle.

She has several hobbies

Jay-Z photographs his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as she jumps in the end zone before the start of Super Bowl LIV. Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News/Getty

In a birthday tribute posted on her 11th birthday, Blue's maternal grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson highlighted the special bond she has with her granddaughter and gave a glimpse into Blue’s current hobbies and interests.

“You can sing dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint, draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano! I could go on and on," she wrote on Instagram. "Because there's really nothing that you can't do."

Knowles-Lawson continued, “You are funny and beautiful and graceful, kind, and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human. You truly bring me joy!! Grandma T."

She narrated a New York Times bestselling book

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII. Kevin Mazur/Getty

In 2020, it was announced that Blue would expand her résumé by narrating the Hair Love audiobook. Authored by former professional football player Matthew A. Cherry, the children’s book tells a story about a Black father who works with his young daughter to learn how to do her hair while his wife is in the hospital.

“I liked the idea of something that was centered around a Black family, because so often you don't see that in animation," Cherry told the Los Angeles Times.

Cherry shared a short clip of Blue's voice with the announcement, in which Blue introduced the book and herself, over a photo of the cover.

"Dreamscape presents Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry," she said. "Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter."

She is talented with makeup

Blue Ivy Carter putting on makeup. Beyonce Instagram

It appears Blue Ivy has always had a knack for makeup — even from a young age. Her artistry skills were first on display at 4 years old when Beyoncé shared an image of Blue playing with her lip gloss and applying it neatly.

Blue’s grandmother has fostered her interest over the years, buying her numerous makeup kits, much to her dad’s dismay. “She’s quite a makeup artist. She’s amazing,” Knowles-Lawson told Entertainment Tonight. “She puts stones [on her eyes] and does all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She’s a little artist.”

The proud grandma let Blue give her a makeover when she was 9 years old and posted her work on Instagram. "My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today. She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face ❤️Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees 😂❤️, ” she captioned the post.

She performed alongside her mom on tour

Blue Ivy Carter performing onstage during the Beyonce RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In May 2023, Beyoncé embarked on the Renaissance World Tour, her first solo tour in nearly seven years. During her concert in Paris, Beyoncé brought out a special guest for her performances of “My Power” and “My Parade” — Blue.

The 11-year-old hit the stage during the dance breakdowns, showing off her choreography skills alongside Queen Bey’s backup dancers.

“Give it up for Blue,” Beyoncé told the crowd, who broke into applause for her daughter after the performance.

The proud mom continued singing her praises afterward, posting a series of images and videos of Blue performing. “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” she captioned the Instagram post.

A week later, Blue took the stage again during her mom’s stop in London, where she danced to Beyoncé’s “My Power” and again during a rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

She collaborates with her famous parents

Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal. Kevin Mazur/Getty

It appears as though Blue Ivy has a future in show business. From a young age, she has collaborated with her parents on numerous projects, including starring in ads for her mom’s IVY PARK x adidas clothing collection, appearing in multiple music videos like Beyoncé’s “Spirit” and “Formation" (the latter when she was just 4 years old) and even spitting a few freestyle verses in bonus tracks on JAY-Z’s album 4:44.

Despite such talent, JAY-Z revealed that he doesn’t want to push any of his children into the business.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he said during a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times. "Not, 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.' What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?"

JAY-Z continued: "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."

She knows the power of a good photo opp

Beyonce (L) and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

During a father-daughter date at the 2023 Super Bowl, the preteen posed on the sidelines ahead of the game.

In the now-viral moment, JAY-Z was seen crouching down on the sidelines, taking different angles of his daughter striking a pose wearing Roc Nation attire, which provided entertainment for the halftime show.

This wasn’t the first time he showed off his photography skills. He similarly snapped a photo of his daughter and a friend jumping in the end zone at the 2022 Super Bowl.