Berry Gordy's 8 Children: Everything to Know

Music mogul Berry Gordy is known as the father of Motown, but he's also a father to eight children.

His eldest child, Hazel, was born in 1954. Nearly 20 years later, his youngest, Stefan, was born.

"I consider all of the wonderful Motown artists as my children," he said in an interview with Las Vegas Black Image magazine. "Raising my biological children was a little more complicated, because I was working with the artists all the time. Nevertheless, my children would travel with me to different places, and the same philosophy I would teach the artists at Motown, I would teach my own children."

Berry married his first wife, Thelma Louise Coleman, in 1953 and together, the pair welcomed three children: Hazel Joy, 68, Berry IV, 67, and Terry James, 66. They divorced in 1959. That same year, Berry had a son, Kerry Ashby, 63, with his second wife, Raynoma Singleton.

During his marriage to Singleton, which lasted from 1960 to 1964, the famed record producer welcomed two more children: daughter Sherry, 60, born to songwriter Jeana Jackson, and son Kennedy William, 59, born to Margaret Norton.

Shortly after, Berry signed Diana Ross to Motown and the two dated from 1965 to 1970. She gave birth to their daughter, Rhonda Ross, 51, in 1971. In 1975, Berry welcomed his eighth child, Stefan "Redfoo" Kendal, 47, with Nancy Leiviska.

Speaking with Las Vegas Black Image, Berry shared the philosophy he passed on to his kids. "True happiness comes from being truly proud of yourself for the accomplishments you make," he said. "My dreams are my dreams, and my children can learn from my experiences — but I want them to reach their own goals and make their dreams become realities."

The Motown founder is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, but his impact on music has kept him in the spotlight.

Here's everything to know about Berry Gordy's eight children.

Hazel Joy Gordy, 68

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Prior to founding Motown, Berry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he married Thelma Coleman Gordy, and the two welcomed their first child together the next year. Hazel Joy Gordy was born in August 1954 in Detroit.

Hazel worked as a model and spent time at her father's record label, where she met Jermaine Jackson of the Jackson 5. They were both 15 years old. The pair eventually tied the knot on Dec. 15, 1973, when they were 19.

"We were able to grow up together," Hazel later told PEOPLE in 1980. "So we haven't had any problems."

Hazel and Jermaine divorced in 1988. The former couple share three children: Jermaine Jackson Jr., born in 1977; Autumn Joi Jackson, born in 1978; and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson, born in 1987. Hazel became a grandmother in 2017 when Jermaine Jr. welcomed a son, Soltan Jackson, with his longtime girlfriend Asa Soltan Rahmati.

Berry Gordy IV, 67

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Berry and Thelma welcomed their first son, Berry Gordy IV, in October 1955. While Berry IV has mostly remained out of the spotlight, his children have followed in their grandfather's footsteps.

He has two kids: Skyler Austen Gordy, born in 1986, and Mahogany Cheyenne Gordy, born in 1994. Skyler is a rapper best known by his stage name Sky Blu. He was one half of the electronic dance music duo LMFAO with his uncle Stefan, though they have since disbanded. Berry IV's daughter, known professionally as Mahogany Lox, is a model and singer.

Terry James Gordy, 66

Terry James Gordy was born in August 1956 to Berry and Thelma. He grew up in Beverly Hills, California, with his two older siblings.

He met his wife, entertainment lawyer Desiree Thomas Gordy, when they were both students at Beverly Hills High School, according to Desiree's bio at Dakia Global. Aside from that, not much is known about Terry. Of all the Gordy children, Terry has maintained the most privacy.

Kerry Ashby Gordy, 63

Michael Bezjian/Getty

In 1959, Berry founded Tamla Records, which later became Motown. That same year, he welcomed a son with Raynoma Mayberry Liles (later Raynoma Singleton), whom he married in 1960. They divorced in 1964.

Kerry Ashby Gordy was born in Detroit in June 1959. When it comes to business, he takes after his father. He is a writer, producer and music executive. He attended Beverly Hills High School, where he met his best friend and business partner, Benny Medina.

Medina eventually moved into the Gordys' Bel-Air home. His life story — he was born and raised in west Philadelphia — was the loose basis for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Will Smith's character; Kerry was partially the inspiration for Alfonso Ribeiro's character Carlton Banks, as he told The Marshall Project.

"Being Berry Gordy's son is both an asset and a liability," Kerry said in a 2018 interview with Forbes. "People are always intrigued by the wonder of how it all happened ... And being Berry Gordy's son means I can always get a meeting!"

Kerry added that his lineage comes with "certain stigmas attached," namely with funding — people assume Berry is financially backing his projects.

He and his wife, Karen Longley Gordy, have one daughter, Juliet Gordy, a model and actress born in 2000.

Sherry Jackson Gordy, 60

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media/Getty

Sherry Jackson Gordy was born in Detroit in May 1963 to Berry and songwriter Jeana Jackson. She grew up in California with her siblings.

"My father's love is the cornerstone of my success," she said in an interview with Las Vegas Black Image. "His love lets me know that he will always be there for me. His leadership impacts my life and shows me that, as his daughter, those same skills lie within me."

In 2004, she created the Sherry Jackson Foundation to help underprivileged youth with educational goals and employment opportunities. She is also a CEO, producer and real estate entrepreneur.

As for her personal life, she is a wife and mother. In 2019, she married Dexter Jasper. She shared a snapshot on Instagram of her dancing with Berry on her wedding day and wrote, "Our #fatherdaughter dance was a hit!"

Kennedy William Gordy, 59

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

In March 1964, Berry welcomed his fourth son, Kennedy William Gordy, with then-girlfriend Margaret Norton.

Kennedy is a singer who performs under the name Rockwell. He's best known for his 1984 hit single "Somebody's Watching Me" featuring Jermaine and Michael Jackson. Despite his family ties, Kennedy didn't tell anyone who his father was while trying to score a record deal. He would even sometimes use a British accent in interviews. "I didn't want anybody to know or people to take the credit away from me," he told Rolling Stone.

In the same interview, he said that although his father didn't help him get a record deal — at one point, he even rejected his son's demo — Berry was still proud of him.

"All of a sudden, 'Somebody's Watching Me' comes on and my father goes 'Aw, man, you did it! You did it, man!' He was so excited," Kennedy recalled. "That was a really great bonding moment for us."

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, 51

Unique Nicole/Getty

After signing Diana Ross to Motown, Berry began a romantic relationship with the singer. Their relationship lasted from 1965 to 1970 and resulted in a child.

Rhonda Ross Kendrick (née Rhonda Suzanne Silberstein) was born in August 1971. When Diana was two months pregnant, she married her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein. Rhonda was raised by Silberstein, along with her half-sisters Tracee Ellis and Chudney, and didn't find out that Berry was her biological father until she was a teenager. Still, the music mogul was always in her life; she and her siblings called him "uncle."

Speaking to the New York Post in 2015, Rhonda said that learning about her father was more a relief than a surprise. "The bottom line was, I just looked like [Berry], and my sisters looked just like their father, a 6-foot-tall Jewish American man," she told the outlet.

Like her parents, Rhonda works in the entertainment industry as a singer and actress. She married jazz musician Rodney Kendrick in 1996. The two have one son, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, who was born in 2009.

Stefan Kendal Gordy, 47

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In September 1975, Berry welcomed his eighth child, Stefan Kendal Gordy, with his then-girlfriend Nancy Leiviska. The pair broke up shortly after Stefan's birth.

Stefan, who goes by the stage name Redfoo, is a rapper, singer and DJ known for creating the duo LMFAO with his nephew, Sky Blu.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Berry praised his son and grandson.

"I am so proud of the way they are as people," he said. "Their goal is to make people happy. At a time like now, people need what they give — love, happiness, a party — and they're doing it better than anybody I've seen in a long time ... They're making the world a better place."

Although the pair disbanded in 2012, LMFAO lives on with their hit songs "Party Rock Anthem" and "Sexy and I Know It." Most recently, Redfoo appeared on season 20 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.