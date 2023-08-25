Who Is Jeremy Allen White's Rumored Love Interest? All About Ashley Moore

By
Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.


Published on August 25, 2023 03:26PM EDT





Get to know Ashley Moore, the model who's been spending time with Jeremy Allen White

The Bear star has been photographed with the model and actress since the beginning of August. Three months earlier, White's ex-wife, actress Addison Timlin, filed for divorce in May after more than three years of marriage.

The first photos of White and Moore included the pair sharing a passionate kiss on the street in Los Angeles. Another picture from the California outing saw the pair smiling and chatting, while others showed the two strolling down the street together with drinks in hand.

A few weeks after first being spotted together, White and Moore were seen again. The actor and the model were photographed on a stroll after sharing a meal.

The Bear star and his estranged wife Timlin appeared to be on cordial terms and were seen sharing a hug at their daughter’s soccer game in July. (The two wed in 2019 and share two children, Ezer and Dolores, whom they welcomed in 2018 and 2020, respectively.)

“They are still separated, but getting along,” a source told PEOPLE. “They love their children and all spend time together. When she filed for divorce, she was upset. Things have settled a bit.”

Read on for everything to know about Ashley Moore.

She's modeled for major fashion brand campaigns





Moore, who has said she is from a "military family," was signed to Nous Model Management at age 17, two weeks after moving from North Carolina to Los Angeles to pursue a modeling career, according to a profile in Who What Wear.

Since then, she's created a name for herself in the industry, nabbing campaigns for brands like Victoria's Secret Pink and Réalisation Par. In addition, she's built a large Instagram following, catering to nearly a million followers with fashion-forward photos posted to her page.

In 2018, she starred on E!'s Model Squad, a fashion-based reality series that followed models and influencers — including Olivia Culpo and Shanina Shaik, who also made appearances — as they worked towards building careers in the fashion industry.

She's acted in several TV shows and movies





Once she'd established her modeling career in L.A., she began to pursue her first passion, acting, as well.

"Acting was something I always wanted to do as a child, but my mother was like, 'Absolutely not,'" she told Who What Wear. Though she "pushed that to the side" in the beginning, she picked it back up despite feeling "a lot more pressure."

“Acting in front of a camera is different. It’s so much more frightening because you’re extra vulnerable,” she explained to the outlet. “You have so much to deliver, and to meet people’s expectations."

Some of Moore's acting credits include the 2016 film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Prime Video's 2021 series I Know What You Did Last Summer. According to Moore's IMDb profile, a few of her upcoming projects include Rule of Thirds, Tripped Up, and Salvation.

She's appeared in A-list music videos





TV shows and movies aside, Moore has been featured in several music videos for various high-profile artists. She appeared in Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” music video in 2013 and Kygo’s “Not OK” visual alongside Chelsea Cutler in 2019.

She prioritizes her physical fitness





Moore often posts her workouts to Instagram. She also promotes her collaboration with Alo Yoga, whether it be breaking a sweat or simply just "living" in the apparel.

She's been linked to other A-listers





Prior to spending time with White, Moore has been linked to several high profile celebrities in the past. In 2018, Moore talked about her relationship with Justin Bieber on Model Squad.

"We've known each other and have always been friends," she said when addressing romance rumors after the two were seen out together; speculation about their status, she said, "just brings negative and the wrong attention."

In recent years, Moore was spotted out with Shia LaBeouf in 2020. The two were seen chatting over coffee in L.A., though their relationship status was never confirmed.

