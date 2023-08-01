Angus Cloud’s family is in mourning following his death at age 25.

On July 31, the Euphoria actor’s family confirmed he died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, via a heartfelt statement shared with PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The family noted that Cloud’s father was buried last week and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The actor was born in Oakland, CA, but many of his family members were from Ireland.

During a 2019 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Cloud revealed that he was going to “move to Ireland for a while” before getting his big break as Fezco “Fez” O'Neill on the HBO series.

Here's everything to know about the late actor's family.

Angus Cloud's Father, Conor Hickey

Cloud’s father, Conor Hickey, grew up in Ireland, where he was captain of the Ashbourne Rugby Club in 1982, per the Meath Chronicle. The publication noted that Conor left for California in the ‘80s, where his son Cloud was eventually born and raised.

Per the Meath Chronicle, Conor died on May 18, 2023, “after a short illness.” Conor’s wife later revealed he died of cancer in a tribute post shared on Facebook on June 2, following his memorial service.

“My fella lived large and loud! His cancer moved quickly which was devastating to all who loved him, but there is comfort in the fact that his pain wasn't prolonged,” his wife wrote. “He is the love of my life. He was an incredible father to his three children, and a great support to many many others as well.”

Following his death, Cloud posted a tribute to his father on July 14, captioning the post, “miss u breh.”

Angus Cloud's Mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin

His mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, was a proud supporter of her son's accomplishments, often posting sweet tributes to her son on social media. In one post shared in April 2022, she reflected on how she was “both proud and devastated by my sons performance” as Fez on the gritty HBO series Euphoria.

During a previous interview with Variety in 2022, Cloud shared that his mother actually helped save his life when he fell into a deep construction hole when he was a teenager. Though he wanted to go to sleep after the fall, his mother decided to take him to the children’s hospital, where the doctors detected a brain injury that needed immediate attention.

“I would have died,” he explained of the near-death situation. “That’s what the scar’s from. They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull. I’m so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it’s so minor it ain’t even really worth speaking about.”

Angus Cloud’s Sisters, Molly and Fiona

Cloud was the eldest of his siblings, with two younger twin sisters, Molly and Fiona. Like Cloud, they both grew up in Oakland, California. Though they are not in the public eye, Cloud’s mother previously revealed that they graduated high school in June 2021, and Fiona currently attends college at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, per her Instagram bio.