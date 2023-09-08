Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell: All About the TikTok Star and NFL Player’s Relationship

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch have been together for nearly a decade.

Rochell and Kuch – whose real name is Allison Kucharczyk – met when they were both sophomores at their respective colleges. The two dated while Rochell attended school in Indiana and Kuch studied in Michigan. Their long-distance relationship continued after Rochell was drafted to the Los Angeles Chargers and Kuch finished her degree.

Fast forward, the duo secretly eloped in December 2020 before they held an official ceremony in April 2021. After two and a half years of marriage, Rochell and Kuch announced in June 2023 that they are expecting their first baby together.

Despite their relationship being a fixture of their social media presence, Kuch said during a February 2023 appearance on the RealPod with Victoria Garrick that there are certain elements she doesn’t share with fans.

“We have a very strong relationship, we’ve been together eight years and I’m not scared to share any part of that,” she explained. “But I’ve learned that I like the privacy of our relationship to a certain extent, as well as other parts of my life that are private like family, and our children one day. There’s a level of things I’m willing to share.”

Kuch has also been candid about her husband’s career and how it affects her own life, as well as her career as a content creator. She opened up to the New York Post in February 2023 about her decision to start posting more about their life online, gaining nearly 3 million followers (and counting) on TikTok.

“I started on social media just sharing my life about me and my husband and our journey together because so many people are like, ‘He’s in the NFL, not you,’ but his lifestyle definitely affects mine," she told the outlet.

From meeting as teenagers to becoming soon-to-be parents, here’s everything to know about Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell’s relationship.

They met in college

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell in 2015. Allison Kuch Instagram

In 2014, Rochell was attending the University of Notre Dame and Kuch was a student at Michigan State University when they crossed paths. Though Kuch knew of him through mutual connections, they hadn't officially been introduced until their meet-cute at a house party. Kuch has recalled the moment several times over the years, including during a February 2023 appearance on the Fun on Weekdays podcast.

“I ended up taking a train from Michigan State to Notre Dame to visit my sister because I was like I need my security blanket,” she told host Jenna Palek. “I was at a Notre Dame party and a guy came up to me and started talking to me, and I was like, let’s take a shot. And at that time, Isaac didn’t drink … Then, we got to talking and literally our first conversation was about love.”

Rochelle and Kuch revealed details about their first date on the Making Moves Podcast in March, saying they went for a coffee date at Starbucks while she was still in Indiana. He explained, “We were there for four hours … And then we started dating two weeks later. And ten years later, here we are.”

As it turns out, Rochell made an embarrassing — yet sweet — snafu following their meet-up. “After our first date, he texted me a text for his brother and was like 'I just met the girl i'm going to marry,' " Kuch said.

They were long distance for multiple years

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell in Belize in 2022. Allison Kuch Instagram

For the first four years of their relationship, Rochell and Kuch dated long distance — initially when they attended separate colleges and later when Rochell was drafted to the Chargers.

While on the Making Moves Podcast, the couple revealed that early on in their relationship, they actually broke up as a result of all the time they spent apart. However, the split only lasted a few months thanks to a planned vacation they had booked.

“We had literally started dating when we were 19. You change so much from 19 to now I’m 28,” she said. “Taking a break set us up for success because we didn’t talk the entire time. So we broke up, but we had a trip to Bali planned.”

Rochell added, “We went to Bali as a broken up couple.”

As for how the trip went after spending four to five months not talking, Kuch said, “It went okay. I think we realized that when we were in Bali, we were like ‘We need to date like normal people’ because at that point, we had been long distance our entire relationship. We didn’t know how to date casually.”

Rochell said they didn’t start dating immediately after coming back from the trip. However, unbeknownst to him, after the trip, Kuch traveled to Los Angeles for a job interview, which she eventually got.

“I came out here, I found a roommate on Facebook, and I got a job and I was like ‘Oh by the way, I’m moving like 6 days after college graduation,’ ” she said. “And he was like, ‘Where? What? What’s going on?’ And then we actually started dating. Then we were able to go out to dinner and leave each other. It felt normal.”



They have lived all over the United States

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell in Hawaii in 2020. Allison Kuch Instagram

Since embarking on his NFL career, Rochell has played for the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-2020), the Indianapolis Colts (2021), the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders, where he's currently on the practice squad.

After Rochell’s departure from the Chargers, the couple moved around to align with where Rochell was playing, which included a stint in Indianapolis and Las Vegas, where Kuch announced is where they'll be living for the 2023 football season and for the arrival of their baby.

In addition to their temporary residences in those cities, Rochell and Kuch lived in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2020, while they renovated a home, which is now one of their Airbnb rental properties. In July 2022, the couple also bought a house in California. However, while the house underwent renovations, they bought another house in Texas to have as a “homebase,” in case Rochell’s career pivoted.

Kuch explained the decision in a TikTok video, telling her audience, “It’s more central to the country, it’s an easy airport to fly in and out of, housing prices are a lot more reasonable, and we wanted land so I could live out my farmgirl era.”

When Kuch appeared on the RealPod with Victoria Garrick, she opened up about her life as the wife of an NFL player, including all of the ups and downs of the lifestyle. She told Garrick that it’s “misunderstood that the NFL doesn’t affect” her life, sharing her own struggles with the back-and-forth nature of her husband’s job.

“We just moved back into our house here in California, which we haven’t lived in since July because we were in Cleveland and then Vegas,” she explained. “And I had a breakdown because I was like ‘I don’t feel like this is our home but we just bought this home’ and you want to jump into the off-season because it’s a short period of time so you want to enjoy it … You have to jump to routine in Cleveland to routine in California and sometimes it just is a lot.”



Isaac proposed to Kuch in July 2020

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell in 2022. Allison Kuch Instagram

After five and a half years together, Rochell proposed to Kuch on July 26, 2020.

Kuch posted a YouTube video documenting her engagement, including a touching behind-the-scenes video of Rochell talking to Kuch’s family on FaceTime ahead of the proposal. The clip also captured the special engagement, which took place while Rochell and Kuch were filming an episode of her podcast with the Chargers called The Better Half.

Mid-discussion, Rochell turned to Kuch and said, “She’s given me laughs, fun, and she’s given me time. Allie always takes the time to really care about me, she cares. And so, Allie, I want to know, are you free the rest of your life?”

The social media star, of course, said yes, later reflecting on the moment in an emotional Instagram post, writing in part, “I could say I’m surprised he proposed but that would be a lie. To be honest, I’ve known I was going to marry Isaac since the day I met him, 5 and a half years ago at Notre Dame.”

“The past 5 years have been the most amazing years of my life...I can only imagine what the next 5, 10, 15, ect. have in store,” she added. “I love you so much isaac - I could keep talking but I think I’ll save the rest for the vows ;).”

Rochelle also shared his own Instagram post about the milestone. "And here’s to the rest of my life with the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. I love you @akuchh," he wrote.

They secretly eloped in December 2020 before their April 2021 wedding

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell in 2021. Allison Kuch Instagram

Rochell and Kuch's wedding was held on April 11, 2021, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. On social media, Kuch called the moment the “best day of my life.” Despite publicly celebrating their destination nuptials through several posts online, they had a secret about their Mexico ceremony — it wasn’t their first wedding.

Later that same year, Kuch posted a TikTok set to Julia Michaels and Niall Horan’s song “What A Time,” which included the lyrics, “What a lie, what a lie, what a lie.” Kuch revealed in the video that the couple’s wedding anniversary was actually Dec. 18, 2020, because they had eloped. Alongside a series of snaps from their elopement, Kuch joked that the “secrets out.”

They’re expecting their first baby

Allison Kuch. Allison Kuch Instagram

In June 2023, Rochell and Kuch announced on social media that they were expecting their first child. At the time, she shared a video montage on TikTok, which included the intimate moment the couple found out they were pregnant spliced between clips from a maternity photoshoot. On Instagram, they posted a series of photos together holding a sonogram image of their baby, revealing their baby was due in December 2023.

Rochell and Kuch shared the sex of their child in July in a series of videos. In one video, the couple had a private reveal on the beach and found out that they were having a girl. Both were excited by the news, especially Rochell, who pumped his fists in the air and yelled “Yes!” repeatedly. In another video that showcased the reaction from their friends and family, Rochell and Kuch shot off a confetti cannon, which contained pink confetti.

They support each other’s careers

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell. Allison Kuch Instagram

Whether Kuch is supporting Rochell’s NFL career, or Rochell is lifting her up for her work on social media and interior design skills on their Airbnb properties, the couple knows how to celebrate each other’s wins. Kuch even described herself as Rochell’s “biggest cheerleader” during a January 2023 interview with E! News, adding, "If I'm close enough, there's gonna be a chance I'm trying to yell and get his attention."

The pair's careers also regularly overlap: much of Kuch's content involves documenting her life as an NFL wife on the sidelines and at home, while Rochell has launched an “influencer era” of his own. And despite boasting nearly 2 million followers, Rochell has jokingly referred to himself as a “trophy husband” on TikTok.

In November 2022, Rochell and Kuch received a package from the NFL addressed to “Mr. and Mrs. Allison Kuch” that included custom jerseys, with Kuch's reading “Allison” and Rochell’s reading “Allison’s Husband.”

On the Making Moves Podcast, Kuch addressed being referred to as Mr. Kuch, explaining, “I really am super proud of her, so I don’t care.”

“My teammates are like, ‘How do you feel about the Mr. Kuch thing?' ’’ he said. “I’m like, boy, I’m not going to be playing football forever. I would rather my wife be super well known. When this is all over, that’s going to last a lot longer.”