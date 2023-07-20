All About Alex Morgan's Daughter Charlie Carrasco

Alex Morgan is more than just an ace on the soccer field — she's also the proud mom of her 3-year-old daughter, Charlie Carrasco.

Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco, a fellow professional soccer player, welcomed their first child on May 7, 2020.

The Team USA Olympic soccer co-captain quickly took on the new challenge of being a mother, and she says it’s helped make her “more balanced” on and off the field.

"I'm able to give everything to the sport and my teams, but when I go home, I'm not dwelling on whether I had a bad training or bad game. I just have to be a mom, and tend to my child's needs instead of overanalyzing things,” she told PEOPLE in July 2023.

The duo has had to make unique arrangements to continue playing the sport they love and be great parents at the same time, even living on different continents when she was playing for Tottenham and Servando was in Florida. Still, they’re grateful for the flexibility their lifestyles bring.

"I think that that's really special, to not have to leave our child at home while doing what we love and playing our sport," said Morgan. "You get the best of both worlds and that's how it should be, but it's not how it always was."

These days, Morgan says the confidence she’s gotten from being a mom has affected her career in a major way. "I'm a lot more calm and level-headed in how I approach soccer now," she said. "I'm playing my best soccer. I feel capable, like someone the younger players can look to in times of uncertainty."

Considering she’s scored more goals than any other mother in USWNT history, won an NWSL Golden Boot, led an Olympic team and was named to the FIFPro Women's World XI twice, it’s obvious that motherhood has only improved her game.

Here’s everything to know about Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco’s daughter Charlie Carrasco.

Morgan and Servando announced they were expecting in October 2019

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

On Oct. 23, 2019, Morgan and Servando revealed on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. In the sweet photos, the pair stood on the beach with their two pitbulls — each wearing a bandana that said “baby human coming April 2020.”

Servando captioned the images “Can’t wait to meet my baby girl,” confirming the sex of their little one.

The couple’s rep confirmed the pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE, and Morgan gushed about becoming a mom. “We are so overjoyed to grow our family,” she said. “She’s the best World Cup gift I could have asked for.”

However, the couple were also very concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic as the due date approached. "There was some stress involved, just because so much unknown was out there at the time," Morgan told PEOPLE in November 2020. "I think that was probably the most difficult part for me, wondering how it would affect pregnant women, if I were to get COVID.”

Morgan also worried that Servando may not be able to be in the delivery room with her, and that she was concerned about not being able to see her family or introduce them to her newborn when she arrived.

Charlie was born in May 2020

Alex Morgan Instagram

Morgan and Servando welcomed their daughter on May 7, 2020. They shared the news on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of Charlie, writing, "At 11:30am on May 7, weighing 8lbs 5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world.”

Morgan said Charlie made them “wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby.”

Servando said it was “the best day of his life” and called Morgan “such a warrior” for giving birth to their little one.

While Morgan was originally concerned about becoming a new mom amid the pandemic, she ended up seeing “some positives” to the global situation. “I feel like being able to spend so much time as a family was just a really, really positive," she told PEOPLE. While she had planned to very quickly dive into the Summer Olympics, she was relieved when the games were postponed.

"I was able to just stop feeling that selfishness of wanting to get back on the field right away after having Charlie," she said. "And I was just like, 'I get to stay home and just be a mom and I don't need to — after a couple of weeks or whatever — rush off to the gym, rush off to the field.' I really was on her schedule and it was really, really nice."

Morgan and Servando had to spend time apart shortly after Charlie was born

Alex Morgan Instagram

Morgan and Servando were able to spend the summer after Charlie was born together in Florida, where he plays in Fort Lauderdale, but they quickly had to make the tough choice to spend some time apart when she went to play for Tottenham.

“It was really difficult being away from him, with Charlie for a month to two months," Morgan told PEOPLE. "Obviously, in the last 10 years that we've been together, we've spent a lot of time away from each other, but we haven't had a baby or a daughter, and that creates a more difficult element of being apart from each other."

Morgan explained that being apart was tough, but the worst part was Servando missing Charlie’s milestone moments. “We want to see her grow every single day, together. That's important to us,” she said. "So it was really difficult.”

Charlie helped her mom train before she could even walk

Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty

Due to the pandemic, Morgan had to do a lot of her postpartum training at home. Luckily, her daughter was there to lend a helping hand.

"I had to navigate doing home workouts the first few weeks postpartum," she told InStyle in 2021. "I had to get extremely creative with my workouts. [I was] doing squats with Charlie. I would do a side lunge over her. I would try to do some core work while holding her instead of a medicine ball.”

Charlie is equally supportive at her mom’s games and practices, where her appearances have quickly become a fan-favorite. In 2021, she made headlines toddling over to her mom at just 11 months old on the field.

Morgan says seeing her daughter is the best part of every game. “Whether the game was bad or not, when I step off the field and my daughter runs up to me, everything's good,” she told PEOPLE.

Charlie might just be the next soccer star in the family

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty

With two pro-soccer parents, it’s no surprise that Charlie is taking an early interest in the sport. "She does already love soccer, but she's just pretty athletic in general," Morgan told PEOPLE about her daughter’s already impressive skills.

"She's very competitive, and when we get to a hotel she wants to race me down the hallway,” she explained. “Be the one to touch the walls first. She wants to sing and dance all day and all night. She's very active!"

Morgan went on to explain that Charlie loves going to practice because it means “she gets to go on the field and kick the ball around” at the end of each game.

She’s already done a lot of exploring

Alex Morgan Instagram

She may only be 3 years old, but Charlie’s already had a lot of adventures. Beyond joining her mom in England during her time with Tottenham Hotspur F.C., she’s also spent lots of time at the beach in Florida, visited New York City and enjoyed her first visit to Sedona and the Grand Canyon in November 2021.

Morgan had to do some adjusting while getting used to traveling with her daughter. The biggest hurdle? Packing. "You can’t be selfish or think about yourself," she told L.A. Times. "If there’s only so much room in your backpack or your suitcase, the priority goes to the kid ... It’s definitely so much harder than I ever anticipated.”

Charlie is a good eater

Alex Morgan Instagram

Charlie loves food, and her mom is grateful that she’s willing to try new things. “She’s not too picky,” she told The Local Moms Network. “We try to introduce her to as many textures and types of food as we can. She’s really into rice and beans lately which are good carbs and protein — that’s something I look for in vegan food and my diet.”

While it’s not clear whether Charlie has taken to a vegan diet like her mom, Morgan loves when they can all share a healthy meal as a family. “A meal we can all have is veggie enchiladas with rice and beans. That’s one of our go-tos,” she said.