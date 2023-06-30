Alan Arkin's Kids: All About the Actor's 3 Sons

Alan Arkin was a celebrated actor and a father to three.

The actor, who died at age 89 in June, was the father of three sons: Adam and Matthew from his previous marriage to Jeremy Yaffe, and Anthony from his previous marriage to Barbara Dana.

Following his death, his sons remembered Arkin in a statement to PEOPLE, writing, “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand- and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Like their famous father, Adam, Matthew and Anthony have forged their own careers in the entertainment industry.

In addition to stepping out at various public events with their father over the years, Adam, Matthew and Anthony have also appeared in a handful of notable projects on the screen and stage.

Here’s everything to know about Arkin’s children.

Adam Arkin

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Arkin’s eldest son, Adam, was born on Aug.19, 1956. Arkin welcomed Adam with his then-wife Jeremy Yaffe. The couple was married for over five years before their split in 1961.

Adam was involved in the entertainment industry at a young age as he participated in the folk group, The Baby Sitters, alongside his parents.

In 1975, Adam appeared in one of his first television roles as he guest-starred in the second season of Happy Days. However, his first starring role came in 1977 when he played Lenny Markowitz on Busting Loose.

He has starred in a number of shows and movies since including Frasier, Sons of Anarchy and How To Get Away With Murder, with his most notable being Chicago Hope. In recent years, he has made a name for himself as a director, working on popular shows such as The Americans, Masters of Sex and Fargo.

As for his personal life, he’s a father of two children: daughter Molly Arkin from his previous marriage to Linda Arkin and son Emmet Arkin from his previous marriage to Phyllis Anne Lyons. Following his divorce from Lyons in 2013, he married his current wife Michelle Dunker in 2017.

Over the years, Adam supported his father at countless events, including the 1997 Emmy Awards, the premiere of Little Miss Sunshine and the premiere of Get Smart.

Matthew Arkin

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

On March 21, 1960, Arkin and Yaffe welcomed their second child, a son named Matthew Arkin. Following his parents’ divorce when he was young, Matthew lived with his mother until he was seven, after which he moved in with Arkin and his then-wife Barbara Dana, per the New York Post.

After graduating high school, Matthew attended Wesleyan University, then received his JD degree from Fordham University School of Law. He practiced law at several small firms in New York, however, he quit a few years later to pursue a career in acting like his father.

In 1993, he made his Broadway debut in Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor before starring in a handful of other theater productions. In addition to acting on the stage, Matthew has also acted on screen, with roles on All My Children, Law & Order and 100 Centre Street.

In May 1993, Matthew married Pamela Newkirk, with whom he welcomed two children. The couple divorced in 2011.

Matthew has also been by his dad’s side for big career moments. In 1997, he joined his dad and the rest of his brothers for the opening night of The Sunshine Boys at Sardi's in New York City, and in July 2019, he gave a speech as his father was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The father-son duo was photographed at the event alongside Arkin’s wife Suzanne Arkin and Matthew’s children.

Anthony Arkin

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Anthony is Arkin’s youngest son, who he welcomed on Nov. 29, 1967, with his then-wife Barbara Dana. The couple was married for 30 years before their split in 1994.

Like his older siblings, Anthony has worked as an actor, writer and director. His career dates back to 1981 when he had a small role in Full Moon High and he has been in a number of projects since, including The Americans, Madoff and Succession.

Anthony has been married to Amelia Campbell since Oct. 4, 1997, per his IMDb bio. He tends to be less public-facing than his brothers but was seen supporting his father at several events, including the opening night of The Sunshine Boys in 1997, the Four Days in September premiere party in 1998 and at a talk Alan Arkin held in December 2006.