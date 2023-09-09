Adam Sandler's 3 Siblings: All About Scott, Elizabeth and Valerie

Adam Sandler’s tight knit relationship with his family goes all the way back to his idyllic upbringing in New England.

As the youngest member of the Sandler family, Adam and his three siblings — Scott, Elizabeth and Valerie — grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire. They credit their parents, Judy and Stanley Sandler, with providing unlimited support for whatever endeavors they wished to pursue.

“Growing up, my parents did everything they could to give me crazy confidence at literally everything I did. School, sports, singing, joking, they acted like I was the best at all those things, even though other kids were way better than me,” Adam said during his acceptance speech for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2023.

Although Adam’s father Stanley passed away in 2003, he left a lasting impression on all four of the Sandler siblings. Reflecting on the best advice they were given from their parents, Adam said that most importantly, the foursome knew they were incredibly loved.

“He was there for you, made us all feel good, strong, and we knew we were loved,” Adam stated during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “And my mother always made us feel loved, and it's kind of like how we're doing it with our kids."

While Scott, Elizabeth and Valerie have opted for a life outside of the spotlight, it’s still clear that there’s still a lot of love between Adam and his siblings.

Here’s everything you need to know about Adam Sandler’s siblings.

They grew up together on the East Coast

Adam was originally born in New York, but his family relocated to Manchester, New Hampshire, when he was just six years old. The comedian says he and his older siblings had a “happy” upbringing in a home that his mom still owns to this day. In fact, the room Adam shared with his brother Scott still appears exactly how the boys left it — except it now also holds pieces of memorabilia from Adam’s career.

Adam and his siblings have always been incredibly close

Valerie Sandler in the audience for 'The Tonight Show'. NBC

As kids, Adam had a close knit bond with his older siblings. Looking back, Adam says his sisters Elizabeth and Valerie always encouraged him and included him in everything they did — even when they went on dates!

“My sisters, Elizabeth and Valerie, they included me in everything they did. They would always tell me to sing, tell stories, they'd go to all my games, they'd root for me. They'd even take me on dates with their boyfriends. They just always made me feel like I was the star of the family,” Adam shared during his Mark Twain Prize acceptance speech.

As for his older brother Scott, Adam says he was equally encouraging and was “always nice” to him and had a “calm” demeanor.

“He would just tell me I'm funny all the time. He'd say I was great on the guitar, tell me I could sing as good as Stephen Tyler. He told me to read Mad Magazine and we'd watch Benny Hill together,” Adam shared elsewhere in the speech.

Scott organized Adam’s first stand-up comedy gig

Adam Sandler at the Comic Strip. William LaForce Jr./NY Daily News Archive/Getty

When Adam was still a senior in high school, Scott helped him organize his first-ever comedy gig in Boston. Looking back, Adam says he probably wouldn’t have done it without Scott’s encouragement.

“If he hadn’t said to do it, I wouldn’t have thought it was a normal thing to do. I would have said, ‘Mom and Dad are going to get mad at me,’ ” Adam explained to Interview back in 1994. “But because he told me to do it, and I knew that my parents respected his brain, I was like, ‘He said to do it, so it must be okay.’ ”

When the time came, Scott drove Adam to Stitches Comedy Club — and then gave him the confidence to keep going when he thought his set didn’t go well.

“He says, ‘You’re gonna get on stage, you have five minutes to do jokes. What are you gonna say?’ I said, ‘I’m not sure, I’ll just wing it.’ Because … I had no idea what the hell — I didn't even know you were supposed to prepare. So I went up there, I was terrible,” Adam explained.

He continued, “For some reason on the way home, my brother made me feel like I had the best set of any comedian that night. And he's like, you just gotta prepare next time. But they loved you. And in my head I was like, ‘They did?’ ”

Adam credits Scott with encouraging him to be an actor

Adam Sandler attends screening of Netflix's "The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)" in 2017. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Adam admits that it was actually his brother Scott who gave him the idea of being an actor. After Adam graduated from college, he was struggling to pick a major and Scott suggested he try out acting. Although Adam had never considered an entertainment career, he says Scott and his family gave him “some insane, weird confidence” about himself.

“When it came time to pick my college major, my brother was the one who said I should be an actor. I said, ‘Well, what am I going to do with my life?’ He said, ‘You should be an actor. You’re as funny as Rodney Dangerfield and Eddie Murphy.’ And I never thought that, but he sort of just made me feel like I was,” Adam revealed during his Mark Twain Prize acceptance speech.

Scott co-runs Happy Madison Inc. with Adam

In the late 1990s, Adam teamed up with Scott to begin his production company, Happy Madison Productions. The brothers currently still work together, as Scott is listed as the Vice President and Secretary of the production company’s parent company, Happy Madison Inc.

Adam was accompanied by Scott at his Hollywood Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Scott Sandler, Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson and Rob Schneider. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Despite being close to his siblings, Adam isn’t often spotted with his brother or sisters. But in 2005, Scott made a rare red carpet appearance when he attended Adam’s Hand and Footprint Ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The sibling duo posed for photos together alongside Adam’s wife Jackie and mom Judy.

Valerie is a really big fan of Adam’s friend Jimmy Fallon

Adam Sandler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon in 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Although Adam’s sister Valerie keeps much of her life private, she did accompany him to an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2015. While she was sitting in the audience, Adam told host Jimmy Fallon just how much her sister loved him.

“She loves you, more than anything,” Adam told Fallon on the show. “I kept saying, ‘You’re coming to New York. You’ll have fun.’ [She said], ‘Can you get me tickets for Jimmy Fallon?’ She kept saying it over and over, ‘Can you get me Jimmy Fallon tickets?’ Yeah, yeah, I’ll get them for you.”

Adam was eventually able to secure the tickets to the show, but when he told Valerie that he was going to be the celebrity guest, he admitted that she was jokingly disappointed it wasn’t someone more famous.

Elizabeth’s son Tyler is following in Adam’s footsteps

Adam Sandler and Tyler Spindel attend Netflix's Special Screening of "The Out-Laws". Tommaso Boddi/Getty

While Adam’s sister Elizabeth has worked as a dentist for the past three decades, per her LinkedIn, her son Tyler has decided to follow in his famous uncle’s footsteps. After graduating from Harvard in 2007, Tyler moved to New York to do stand-up comedy. Less than a year later, he got a job writing for a movie and moved out to Los Angeles. There, he began directing.

Since then, he’s directed shows like Chelsea Lately and The Jack and Triumph Show, as well as several movies, including Father of the Year, The Wrong Missy and The Out-Laws. Through it all, Tyler says his uncles Adam and Scott have been “extremely instrumental” in teaching him and guiding him through the entertainment industry.

“I would be lucky to have a career like him. Extremely lucky,” Tyler told The Harvard Crimson of Adam’s career. “But I try to write different style jokes than him, I try to do a little bit different style of humor. He’s been a huge influence on me. I honestly wouldn’t be out here if it wasn’t for him.”