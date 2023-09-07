Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber

"This is actually the craziest thing I've ever done," the influencer said as she maneuvered through changing and hair and makeup touchups in a car

By
By Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Published on September 7, 2023 12:32PM EDT
Alix Earle attends Chanel and Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week events. Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Taylor Hill/Getty

A bumpy commute has nothing on TikTok’s makeup mogul.

Alix Earle shared a hilarious video with her 5.8 million followers on Wednesday night as she gave a behind-the-scenes look at what her New York Fashion Week experience was really like. 

After attending an event in Brooklyn with Chanel, Earle, 22, was en route to an event celebrating the Victoria’s Secret World Tour and, pressed for time, she pulled off an impressive quick change in the backseat of an Uber.

“I’m not sure how exactly I’m supposed to get changed,” she said as she pulled out a garment bag that held her second look for the Victoria’s Secret event. “I have a whole steamer in here.”

With her phone propped up, Earle captured the difficult process of changing out of a purple two-piece tweed suit — a classic Chanel look — into a sheer brown dress for her next event. “I have no idea how I’m supposed to get this on right now,” she said as she navigated the change. 

Miraculously, the University of Miami grad managed to secure the second look — and keep the back of the dress, which consisted of a series of interlaced ties, neat — despite the bumpy commute.

Earle moved onto her makeup next. “This is actually the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” she said as she maneuvered through the touchups. 

Looking to make her eyes “more dramatic,” she added a light smudge of darker shadow to her outer corner to draw out her eye, and a darker shadow on her lid.

Once she moved on to powder products, the car ride got even bumpier, and the influencer skillfully managed to continue applying concealer, bronzer and powder despite the less-than-ideal conditions.

On her game as always, Earle also brought a wax stick with her to touch up her slicked-back hairstyle. 

As the nearly two-minute video ended, she leaned against the car door to give followers a better view of her full outfit. She completed the look with a strappy pair of black heels and a matching black bag.

Alix Earle poses in a new outfit after successfully navigating a bumpy backseat change.

alixearle/TikTok

The Victoria's Secret event Earle was prepping for marks the lingerie brand's first foray back into the fashion show world in several years. Announced in May, the World Tour show will reimagine the brand's legendary fashion show as a feature film that is both a fashion show and a documentary.

"We are excited to introduce a completely reimagined version of the fashion show, while bringing back the very best of entertainment and fashion our customers have been asking for," Chris Rupp, the brand's chief customer officer, said at the time. "We're celebrating the iconic heritage of the brand through a new generation of artists, and we can't wait to amplify their vision through our worldwide platform."

Alix Earle attends Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 06, 2023 in New York City
Alix Earle attends Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23 at NYFW.

Taylor Hill/Getty

Instead of a runway show, the film will focus on 20 innovative global creatives as they create collections in four different cities: Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo. The film will follow their journeys and showcase the final results in a streaming event airing on Prime Video on Sept. 26.

Per a press release, the film "illustrates the mission of Victoria's Secret — to uplift and champion women on a global scale."

Alix Earle, wearing CHANEL, attends the CHANEL party to celebrate the debut of the Lucky Chance Diner on September 06, 2023
Alix Earle attends Chanel NYFW event at Lucky Chance Diner in Brooklyn, New York.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

In a previous video, also posted Wednesday, Earle shared that she had attended a fitting with Chanel prior to attending the French luxury fashion house’s event, which marked the launch of the new Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Parfum.

“I feel like this is a very classic Chanel look, and it’s fun colors, the event’s colorful,” Earle said as she showed her followers the two-piece suit, which included a fitted miniskirt and a slightly oversized suit jacket with wide shoulders. She completed the look with a pair of black and tan Chanel heels and a mini purple quilted Chanel bag in a heart shape. 

Earle kept her jewelry look minimal, adding a mix of gold and silver jewelry and two mismatched hoop earrings. 

