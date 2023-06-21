Alix Earle has no shame about her bagel order.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, the beauty influencer shared a glimpse at her go-to breakfast when she's home in New Jersey — and her bagel topping combo has followers buzzing.

“I always get made fun of for my bagel order but it’s really the best concoction and I don’t care,” said Earle as she presented her “pork roll with cream cheese” on an egg bagel.

A pork roll, also known as Taylor ham depending on what part of the state you are in, is a New Jersey classic. The Mid-Atlantic delicacy is sliced ham, fried so it gets a crispy texture and typically served with egg and cheese on a roll.

The recent University of Miami grad, wearing a beige Sporty & Rich baseball cap, showed off the cross-section of her breakfast sandwich and noted that she is on team pork roll rather than Taylor ham.

“That looks disgusting,” one of Earle’s younger sisters joked.

“The worker at the bagel store was like ‘Who is the weirdo who ordered this?’ It was me!” the influencer said while diving into her sandwich, making approving sounds and dance moves after taking a bite.

“I usually get a little bit more cream cheese than this. They were a little light on the cream cheese today,” the New Jersey native noted. “It’s the best bagel ever.”

Even her little sister tried a bite and enjoyed it. “Next time you are in Jersey, get a pork roll with cream cheese,” Earle told the camera. “It will not disappoint.”

Some of Earle’s followers are a little less certain about the combo. “I have never even heard of a pork roll .. lol wth” one fan commented, while another wrote, "How can so much go wrong with one bagel?" Several other fans agreed, saying they weren't familiar with the East coast classic.

Meanwhile, other commenters were aware of the ham name debate and wrote their support for the sandwich.

“This is my order and we are not lying it is goooooood,” another follower said to which Earle replied back, “I FOUND MY PEOPLE”.