The stars of HGTV's Barbie’s Dreamhouse Challenge get a visit from a very special guest on Sunday's episode.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, Allison Holker Boss surprises one of the teams of network stars competing on the series, Alison Victoria and Ty Pennington, as they install a 1970s-inspired light-up dance floor in their room. The Dancing With the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance alum, 35, gives the duo a disco lesson to make their moves worthy of the retro space.

Allison's role on the show was originally intended to be much larger. Deadline reported in December that Allison and her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, were set to host the show. The dancer and DJ, who became a beloved figure on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.



An HGTV spokesperson told the outlet at the time: “We are taking the time to consider different scenarios. But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”

In March, model Ashley Graham was announced as the show’s new host.

Barbie’s Dreamhouse Challenge, which premiered July 16 ahead of the much-anticipated movie about the iconic doll, has 15 HGTV experts and one Food Network chef competing to design Barbie-inspired rooms in a Southern California mansion.

Allison's cameo is an upbeat one as she shares her passion with the rhythmically challenged Pennington and Victoria. After they attempt some disco-inspired gyrations, she observes, “They’re making a dance floor, but they aren’t necessarily dancers. They just need some fine-tuning.”

The pro then teaches them some more advanced hip movements and a triple-step.

“They have such chemistry and then they’re having fun, and that really is the true essence of disco,” she says.



Allison previously served as host of HGTV's Design Star reboot, Design Star Next: Gen, which aired in 2021. Stephen made a cameo on that series as a guest judge.

Allison reflected on her marriage to Stephen in an interview with PEOPLE in May.

"Our love was so real and so loud. We always told people our house was like a choreographed dance,” she said.The couple, who married in 2013, shared daughters Weslie, 15, and Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 7.

"Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was,” she said.

Earlier this year, she launched the Move with Kindness Foundation in his honor to support mental health initiatives. "We always hear, 'Reach out to the strongest people,' and I believe in that. But I also want the messaging to be that if you're feeling low or depressed, it's okay to lean on someone else," she says. "Trust that people are still going to see you as that light even in your darkest moments."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

