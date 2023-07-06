Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Shine in Complementary Silver Looks During Paris Fashion Week

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are shining in the City of Lights!

The longtime couple were photographed dressed to the nines in complementary silver and white looks while attending a Louis Vuitton event at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Vikander, 34, sparkled in a long-sleeved sequin dress that featured a rolled neckline. She accessorized the look with nude heels, simple stud earrings, a chunky golden chain necklace and a matching golden square clutch.

Fassbender, 46, meanwhile, wore an ivory suit over a silver button-down shirt, plus charcoal smoking slippers.



Michael Fassbender photographed in a white suit at Louis Vuitton event. Spread Pictures / MEGA

The stylish couple's outing took place after they recently had another fashionable night out at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where Vikander's new movie Firebrand premiered.

The Ex Machina star wore a pink gown adorned with jewels and sequins and accessorized with hooped earrings to the event, while Fassbender chose a simple black-and-white tuxedo for the film's premiere.

The pair held their arms around each other's waists as they posed for photos on the red carpet.



Alicia Vikander photographed in a silver sequin dress at Louis Vuitton event. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Vikander and Fassbender first met in 2014 when they played a married couple in the movie The Light Between Oceans.

They then made their public debut as a couple at the Golden Globes in 2016, before tying the knot in a secretive 2017 wedding in Ibiza, Spain.

"I feel I'm more happy and content than I've ever been," Vikander told Vogue about their marriage during a rare 2018 interview discussing her personal life.

The couple then quietly welcomed a son into their family in Sept. 2021.

Vikander revealed in a conversation with The Sunday Times that she had a difficult path to becoming a mother, as she had previously suffered an "extreme and painful" miscarriage before giving birth to her baby.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attending the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner in France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty for Louis Vuitton

"We have a child now, but it took us time," she told the outlet.

Similarly, in the film The Light Between Oceans, Vikander's character suffered two miscarriages. She explained that the film took on "another meaning" after she endured her own miscarriage and said she believes movies that deal with difficult topics can help both the performers and audience deal with their own hardships.

"[The miscarriage] was so extreme, painful to go through and, of course, it made me recall making that film," she told the Times.

"Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can't understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards," Vikander added. "To be met by people asking, 'How are you doing?' Given what they had just been through? Most people would not be able to step out of their house."