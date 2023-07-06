Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Shine in Complementary Silver Looks During Paris Fashion Week

The couple tied the knot in a secretive 2017 wedding and share one son

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 6, 2023 11:02AM EDT
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are seen attending Louis Vuitton event during Paris Fashion Week
Photo:

Spread Pictures / MEGA

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are shining in the City of Lights!

The longtime couple were photographed dressed to the nines in complementary silver and white looks while attending a Louis Vuitton event at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Vikander, 34, sparkled in a long-sleeved sequin dress that featured a rolled neckline. She accessorized the look with nude heels, simple stud earrings, a chunky golden chain necklace and a matching golden square clutch. 

Fassbender, 46, meanwhile, wore an ivory suit over a silver button-down shirt, plus charcoal smoking slippers.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are seen attending Louis Vuitton event during Paris Fashion Week
Michael Fassbender photographed in a white suit at Louis Vuitton event.

Spread Pictures / MEGA

The stylish couple's outing took place after they recently had another fashionable night out at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where Vikander's new movie Firebrand premiered.

The Ex Machina star wore a pink gown adorned with jewels and sequins and accessorized with hooped earrings to the event, while Fassbender chose a simple black-and-white tuxedo for the film's premiere.

The pair held their arms around each other's waists as they posed for photos on the red carpet. 

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are seen attending Louis Vuitton event during Paris Fashion Week
Alicia Vikander photographed in a silver sequin dress at Louis Vuitton event.

Spread Pictures / MEGA

Vikander and Fassbender first met in 2014 when they played a married couple in the movie The Light Between Oceans.

They then made their public debut as a couple at the Golden Globes in 2016, before tying the knot in a secretive 2017 wedding in Ibiza, Spain.

"I feel I'm more happy and content than I've ever been," Vikander told Vogue about their marriage during a rare 2018 interview discussing her personal life.

The couple then quietly welcomed a son into their family in Sept. 2021.

Vikander revealed in a conversation with The Sunday Times that she had a difficult path to becoming a mother, as she had previously suffered an "extreme and painful" miscarriage before giving birth to her baby.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander attend the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Fred LEcailler on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attending the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner in France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty for Louis Vuitton

"We have a child now, but it took us time," she told the outlet.

Similarly, in the film The Light Between Oceans, Vikander's character suffered two miscarriages. She explained that the film took on "another meaning" after she endured her own miscarriage and said she believes movies that deal with difficult topics can help both the performers and audience deal with their own hardships.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"[The miscarriage] was so extreme, painful to go through and, of course, it made me recall making that film," she told the Times.

"Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can't understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards," Vikander added. "To be met by people asking, 'How are you doing?' Given what they had just been through? Most people would not be able to step out of their house."

Related Articles
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)
Alicia Vikander Walks Cannes Carpet with Husband Michael Fassbender at Premiere for 'Firebrand'
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander Opens Up About 'Painful' Miscarriage Before Welcoming Son with Michael Fassbender
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Lupita Nyong'o Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Chanel Fashion Show in Paris
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Halle Bailey attends the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2023 in Paris, France.
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Rihanna and Asap Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Most Stylish Moments Together
PSW_Spring23_DenimIcon tout
35 Denim Icons We Will Never Stop Thinking About
*EXCLUSIVE* - A$AP Rocky gives Rihanna a big kiss after attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Match Outfits at the Louis Vuitton Show in Paris, Plus Lizzo, Pink, and More
Eva Longoria attends the "Elemental" screening and closing ceremony red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France.
The Best-Dressed Stars at Cannes 2023
Ana De Armas
Ana de Armas Heats Up the Beach in Greece in a Blue and White Bikini and Matching Coverup
Jennifer Lawrence attends the Berlin Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "No Hard Feelings"
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Beyonce
Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander attend the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Fred LEcailler on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Cannes
Chrishell Stause attends the SiriusXM Studios Interview with Chrishell Stause and G Flip at SiriusXM Studios on May 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are seen leaving the Seafood restaurant Es Xarcu in Ibiza
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Spotted in Ibiza Where They Married in 2017
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet