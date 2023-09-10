Alicia Silverstone Says Christian Siriano's Clothes Make Her Feel 'Very Much Like a Woman'

"He seems to really understand our bodies so well," the 'Clueless' star said of the designer at his NYFW runway show on Friday

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 03:36PM EDT
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone raved about Christian Siriano's clothes while attending the designer's NYFW show on Sept. 8. Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Alicia Silverstone is singing designer Christian Siriano's praises.

The Clueless star, 46, raved about the designer, 37, while chatting with PEOPLE at Siriano's star-studded New York Fashion Week runway show on Friday. She shared that when she first started wearing the Project Runway alum's clothes, she found herself embracing her femininity.

"They just make me feel very much like a woman — a sophisticated but still sexy woman," Silverstone said of Siriano's elegant designs. "And he seems to really understand our bodies so well, and I think that's really what he did for me."

For his latest show at the Pierre Hotel, Siriano dressed Silverstone in a knock-out black dress featuring a sheer fabric decorated with flower appliqués in artful clusters. "He did it — it's all him," the actress said of her stunning look. "We had a few [dresses] to choose from but this felt … I don't know, it was really hard to choose."

Alicia Silverstone at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel on September 8, 2023 in New York
Alicia Silverstone wears a Christian Siriano dress to the designer's NYFW show on Sept. 8.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Over the years, the Senior Year star has become not only a client but a close friend to Siriano, and it seems the two like to get up to some fashion fun when they travel together.

"I think the most fun stuff is when we're on vacation," Silverstone revealed. "He'll just pull out some insane garment and put it on me. He'll do my hair, he'll start messing with my boobs. It takes him about five minutes and then you get these amazing photographs."

She added, "He's good at everything. He's a great photographer, great at hair and the clothes."

In June, the pair treated fans to a glimpse of one of those vacation dress-up moments. Siriano shared a series of photos on Instagram of The Baby-Sitters Club star modeling a dramatic peach-colored ball gown while they were enjoying a getaway in Italy. In one image, Silverstone posed on the floor by some colorful stained glass windows with the dress' ruffly skirt fanned out around her.

"Sometimes you just need pink gowns in Como with Alicia Silverstone! 💞" Siriano wrote in the post's caption.

He also shared a light-hearted clip on his Instagram Story of Silverstone struggling to walk through a door in the voluminous dress.

The duo previously teamed up to recreate an iconic scene from Clueless for a TikTok video in 2021. In the clip, Silverstone reprised her role as teenager Cher Horowitz to reimagine the moment in the 1995 rom-com when Cher tries — and fails — to seduce her crush, also named Christian, played by Siriano.

"I finally got Christian in bed," Silverstone joked in the caption. "Happy #FridayThe13th #Clueless @christiansiriano."

In addition to Silverstone, a bevy of celebrities filled the front row as Siriano debuted his latest collection on Friday — and celebrated his brand's 15th anniversary. Among the stars were Avril Lavigne, Laverne Cox, Padma Lakshmi, Janet Jackson and Sarah Hyland. Sia also did a surprise performance at the show, singing her hits “Chandelier” and “Diamonds” while clad in an over-the-top pink tulle gown and wig adorned with a large bow.

“Tonight was unbelievable!!" Siriano wrote on Instagram after the event. "Sia performed, Janet showed up, and wow thank you to everyone for all the support! 15 years wow! More to come!”

