Inside Alicia Silverstone’s Sustainable L.A. Home She Bought at 19: ‘I Have No Reason to Leave’ (Exclusive)

The actress and activist shows PEOPLE around the eco-friendly Hollywood Hills hideaway she's been perfecting for 27 years

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Mackenzie Schmidt is the Home and Travel Editor for PEOPLE. She's worked at PEOPLE for over five years as a writer and editor on the Lifestyle team.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 12, 2023 01:20PM EDT

When Alicia Silverstone first laid eyes on her Los Angeles home 27 years ago, it didn’t look much like the glamorous hideaway of a rising Hollywood star.

But for the 19-year-old, the modest house tucked into a winding canyon road high above the city did call to mind another leading lady: “It felt like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” she says. “It was all woods and overgrown and madness, and it had a wild feeling. It was perfect.” 

Much like the forest-dwelling Disney princess, the actress, author and activist, now 46, has cultivated a way of life here that is in harmony with the natural world that surrounds her.

While there may not be any bluebirds landing on her finger, on a sunny Monday in June, there is the soft buzz of her bees audible from a sun-soaked deck, from which she can also pluck a massive avocado off a fruit-laden tree. Around the corner, there’s a blueberry bush she planted for her 12-year-old son Bear when he was little, and a steep hillside strawberry patch that she bravely harvests in a pair of Birkenstocks. 

Alicia Silverstone Eco Eden

Joe Schmelzer

Her edible garden is just one of many sustainable features of the home that Silverstone (who next appears in the Netflix thriller Reptile this fall) has been optimizing to be as earth-friendly as possible for nearly three decades.

“I’m extremely conscious of the choices I make, so that my impact is as little as possible and I tread as lightly on the earth as I can. I take a lot of pride in that,” she explains. “It just really makes me hap- py knowing that I don’t have to sacrifice beauty here. I don’t have to have things not be lovely” in order to be green.

Alicia Silverstone Eco Eden

Joe Schmelzer

There are solar panels on the roof and a gray water system that funnels safe waste water from the sinks and showers to provide passive irrigation to the garden. (“When I take a bath or a shower or wash my hands in the sink, all of that water is feeding my fruit trees,” she says.)

Alicia Silverstone

Joe Schmelzer

The facade is clad in perfectly weathered reclaimed barn wood and covered in a barely visible netting — the result of a years-long cold war with woodpeckers that were hammering holes in the house.

”You know how much I love animals but I strongly considered how I could take them out,” she jokes. “I did everything to try and make these guys go away. I had shiny things hanging, fake owls around, crazy sound machines. Finally, the solution was the mesh."

Alicia Silverstone Eco Eden

Joe Schmelzer

Even her fridge is stocked with plant-based snacks (she’s followed a strict vegan diet since 1998), and the built-in water filtration system means she can fill up reusable glass bottles from the sink tap.

The arrival of her son, with then-husband, musician Christopher Jarecki, in 2011 inspired many of the changes to both the structure and the way she lives in it.

“Bear inspired me to take care of all the things that I needed to do, that I was supposed to do when I was 19,” she says.

Alicia Silverstone Eco Eden

Joe Schmelzer

She was determined to make the house not just functional, but as healthy and safe as possible. All the wood and paint used in the remodel is non-toxic and almost all of the furniture is vintage.

When looking for any household item, she says, “I start with gently used. If I can’t find something used, then I go to eco—something new that’s made with sustainable materials.” 

Alicia Silverstone Eco Eden

Joe Schmelzer

But just because it’s “very rare” she buys something off the shelf, doesn’t mean she isn’t shopping.

Silverstone makes regular trips to Texas’s famed Round Top Antiques Fair to source pieces, often with the help of her friend, photographer and Magnolia Network star Amy Neunsinger, who she says has the perfect “French farmhouse” style she hopes to emulate. She also browses eBay, local vintage stores and admits to returning from her international travels with suitcases full of antique finds. 

Alicia Silverstone Eco Eden

Joe Schmelzer
Alicia Silverstone Eco Eden

Joe Schmelzer

And while she owns up to being indecisive about some design decisions (“I’m a Libra”), she says, “Every choice is made with the intention to have it last as long as possible.”

The pair of loveseats in a sun-faded Rachel Ashwell floral pattern on her second floor landing, for example, are from a photo shoot she did for InStyle magazine “a hundred years ago.” And she once dug through a wood yard with another friend, The L Word star Leisha Hailey, to find the perfect reclaimed beam that would be the centerpiece of her kitchen for years to come. 

Alicia Silverstone Eco Eden

Joe Schmelzer

Asked what makes this house feel like home to her, Silverstone goes quiet. “I’ve been here for a long time. And I’ve touched every little bit of it so much. I’ve put so much time and energy and love and stress in it. I have no reason to leave."

Related Articles
Nick Viall Shares Emotional Post About Buying Back Lake House His Grandfather Built 32 Years Ago: âLiving a Literal Dreamâ
Nick Viall Shares Emotional Post About Buying Back Lake House His Grandfather Built: ‘Living a Literal Dream’
osh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have a Glam Date Night at 'Barbie' Movie Premiere (Exclusive)
jonathan scott and zooey deschanel date
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Enjoy 'Date Night Vibes' While Out in NYC
Christina Hall 40 Birthday
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Bought Her ‘Dream Car,’ a $240K Bentley, for Her Birthday: ’Not Bad’ (Exclusive)
Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Face Lawsuit After Allegedly Defaulting on $300,000 Home Equity Loan
G Flip is Surprised by Cushion of Partner Chishell Stause in Her Hotel Room
G Flip Surprised by Pillow of Chrishell Stause and Pet Pooch Gracie in Hotel Room
James Cameron Home for sale getty; Eric Foote
'Titanic' Director James Cameron's 100-Acre California Ranch Hits the Market for $33 Million
Chris Samuels and Monique Samuels attend the "Love & Marriage: DC" screening at The Park At 14th on May 13, 2022
Monique Samuels Says She and Ex Chris Are Still Living Together amid Divorce as She Remodels New Home
Christina Hall Celebrates Turning 40: 'Hello to a New Decade'
Christina Hall Celebrates 40th Birthday with Party at Newport Beach Mansion: 'Hello New Decade'
Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba Sale Tout
This ‘Powerful’ Roomba Robot Vacuum Saves Money and Time, and It’s on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Pop-Up Tent Sale Tout
A ‘Bug-Free Summer’ Really Is Possible with This Screen Tent, According to Shoppers, and It’s on Sale
G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chrishell Stause Shares Sweet Photo of Her and G Flip Holding Hands: ‘Love This Pic’
Christina-and-Josh-Hall-on-Boat-070623
Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Shows Off His Tattoos During Fourth of July Boat Day
Celebrity chef Brad Leone
See Chef Brad Leone's Renovated 1750s Farmhouse — Including a Preserved Stove with Beehive Oven (Exclusive)
Lizzy Mathis and Jessica Alba
Get a First Look at Jessica Alba's New Home Show 'Honest Renovations' with Friend Lizzy Mathis (Exclusive)
) Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky arrive to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards
Kyle Richards Filmed with Mauricio Umansky for 'Buying Beverly Hills' Season 2 amid Their Separation (Exclusive)