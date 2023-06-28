Alicia Silverstone Models a Dreamy Christian Siriano Gown: 'On Wednesdays We Wear Pink'

The actress posed in the pink tulle ballgown for a series of photos throughout Lake Como, Italy

Updated on June 28, 2023 07:07PM EDT
Alicia Silverstone
Photo:

Christian Siriano/Instagram

Alicia Silverstone is living a pink fairytale.

The Clueless star, 46, looked stunning as she modeled a dreamy light pink tulle ballgown by Christian Siriano in a series of photos shared on his Instagram Wednesday. The strapless design featured a modern twist with black lining throughout its A-line skirt and ruffled bodice.

Silverstone wore the dress with light makeup, and her hair parted to the side with soft, beachy waves for photos taken in the outdoors of Lake Como, Italy.

In one photo, the actress showcased the size of the dress by posing alongside a balcony overlooking the lake and its mountains. The designer, 37, emphasized its size by sharing a hilarious clip of Silverstone struggling to walk through a door on his Instagram Story.

Christian Siriano/Instagram

Christian Siriano/Instagram

The duo also teamed up to take additional shots of the gorgeous design alongside a romantic landscape filled with pink and red roses. The photo set was completed by an image of Silverstone wearing the dress in front of a large, colorful window.

Christian Siriano/Instagram

Christian Siriano/Instagram

Siriano shared the photos with the caption, "On Wednesdays we wear PINK, #asif #duh SWIPE for the boys!!! 💞🇮🇹🍹 @aliciasilverstone."

According to Silverstone's Instagram, the two are on an international vacation with friends. They previously teamed up together to recreate a scene from Clueless for a 2021 TikTok video. In the hilarious clip, Silverstone reprised her role as Cher and tried to seduce her character's high school crush, also named Christian, played by Siriano.

She shared the video with the text, "I finally got Christian in bed. Happy #FridayThe13th #Clueless @christiansiriano."

