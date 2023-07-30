An Arizona teen who had been missing since 2019 told the man she was living with, “I will go back,” before reappearing at a Montana police station earlier this week, according to a neighbor.

Garrett Smith, 22, told the New York Post in an interview published Friday that he heard Alicia Navarro yelling at a man from inside their apartment complex in Havre, Montana.

“I was here the other day and I heard them yelling. She did say, ‘I will go back.’ But that’s all I heard,” Smith said. “It was the day before she turned herself in.”

Alicia Navarro reappeared at a Montana police station after going missing in 2019. Jessica Nunez/Facebook

The Glendale Police Department announced during a press conference on Wednesday that Navarro, who was 14 years old when she disappeared from her home in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 15, 2019, had reported to a police station in Montana close to the Canadian border this week, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

Officials said that Navarro identified herself and asked for help getting off a missing juvenile list at the Montana police station, per the outlet.

According to Smith, Navarro arrived at the police station the day after he heard her shouting with the unidentified man estimated to be in his 20s so she could remove herself from the missing juvenile list in order to obtain a driver’s license and start living a “normal life,” the Post reported.

Smith told the outlet that he spoke to Navarro for the first time just days before she appeared at the Montana police station and that she was “looking for her uncle” near a post office.

“She was asking for directions. She looked scared,” he recalled, noting that she clearly did not seem familiar with the area, per the Post.

“She said she was walking with her uncle and got lost and she’s looking for 6th Street,” Smith continued. “I later found out that she was referring to him as her uncle.”

Alicia Navarro went missing in 2019. Courtesy Jessica Nunez

Smith’s girlfriend, Megan Alexander, 23, told the Post that she and Smith saw Navarro later enter a “random house” and assumed she eventually found help.

Smith told the Post that before ever speaking to Navarro, he saw the teen and the unidentified man around many times. “I would see both of them walking out. Quite often. I think I saw them holding hands once when they were leaving.”

Per the Post, Smith said Navarro and the man had been residents of their Havre apartment at least since he moved in last year, but it is unknown how long exactly they had been living there.

In a statement given to NBC News, Lt. Scott Waite of the Glendale Police Department said Navarro's disappearance and reappearance in Montana still remains under investigation.

"Every indication she's given to us so far is that she willfully left her home," Waite said. "Now the dynamics surrounding that decision are obviously something we're looking into."

