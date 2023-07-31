Man Questioned, Released in Case of Alicia Navarro, Teen Who Reappeared After Being Missing for 4 Years

Days after an Arizona teen who'd vanished in 2019 suddenly reappeared more than 1,000 miles from where she'd disappeared, a man was questioned in connection with her case, according to multiple reports.

Alicia Navarro was 14 when she disappeared from her Glendale, Ariz., home on Sept. 15, 2019. Alicia, now 18, showed up to a police station in Havre, Mont., last week, according to Fox 10 Phoenix, where she identified herself and asked to be removed from the missing juvenile list.

"She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy," Jose Santiago, a spokesman for Glendale police, said last week at a press conference, according to Fox 10.

Alicia Navarro. Jessica Nunez/Facebook

As authorities work to figure out the timeline since Alicia disappeared, a man was detained and questioned, ABC 7 and the Associated Press report. The identity of the man has not been released, nor have the contents of the interview been disclosed. No arrests have been made, and the man was released after questioning, according to the AP.



Glendale police spokesperson Gina Winn said that three additional people were also interviewed, the AP reports, and authorities are still determining if a crime occurred as the investigation continues. Alicia reportedly told authorities that she was unharmed after she reappeared, the outlet reports.

According to the New York Post, a neighbor living next to Alicia in Montana allegedly heard her say “I will go back” the day before she arrived at the police department.

“I was here the other day and I heard them yelling. She did say, ‘I will go back.’ But that’s all I heard,” Garrett Smith, 22, told the Post.

Smith told the outlet that he spoke to Alicia for the first time just days before she went to the Montana police station and that she told him she was “looking for her uncle” near a post office. Smith also said Alicia and the man had been residents of the Havre apartment at least since he moved in last year, but it is unknown how long exactly they had been living there.

Jessica Nunez/Facebook

In a Facebook video on Sunday, Alicia's mother, Jessica Nuñez, thanked her followers for support over the years and asked for privacy as the investigation unfolds.

"Now that we know Alicia is alive, I have to ask one more favor of you," Nuñez said. "I know you want answers and I do too, but the public search for answers has taken a turn for the dangerous. I have been harassed, my family has been attacked all over the internet. The public has gone from trying to help Alicia to doing things like showing up to her house and putting her safety in jeopardy."

She went on to ask people to stop making social media videos or reaching out to her or Alicia in search of answers.

"This is not a movie, this is our life," Nuñez said.

