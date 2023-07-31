Alicia Keys' Son, 8, Bemoans Her Use of Pasties in Concert Outfit: 'Everybody Can See Your Boobs'

"I've never seen somebody do that," the outraged 8-year-old shared

July 31, 2023
Alicia Keys and Son, Genesis
Alicia Keys' son is not happy with his mom's performance plans.

On Friday, the "Girl on Fire" singer, 42, shared a video of an exchange between her and her 8-year-old son Genesis as she prepared for a performance.

The performer was wearing a cropped, sheer button-down shirt when her son asked, "Are you really going to do this, Mom?"

"What's wrong?" she asks.

"The heart," he replies, referencing the heart-shaped pasties Keys wore in lieu of a bra under the shirt.

"It's cool," Keys, who also shares Egypt Daoud Dean, 12, with husband Swizz Beatz, reassures him.

"So everybody can see your boobs?" he says in shock, to which she reiterates, "They can't, they just see a heart."

"I've never seen somebody do that," the outraged boy replies.

"Well you're only 8," she says, before showing him the only motion they'd be seen in from her choreography, to which Genesis offers some tips.

Instead of swinging her arms over her head, he suggests she drops down into squats and claps before jumping back up.

"It's not a big deal. It's boobs. Everyone has boobs," she concludes as the video ends.

The producer husband and father commented on the post, writing, "My guy😂."

