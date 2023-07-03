Alicia Keys Embarks on Multi-City 'Keys to the Summer' Tour — See Photos!

Alicia Keys has started the summer on tour!

The 15-time Grammy winner kicked off her new Keys to the Summer 22-city tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday with a special guest performance from Cameroonian American Afrobeats singer Libianca.

Alicia Keys kicks off her tour. Ramon Rivas

While the longtime musician's setlist also includes favorites such as "Fallin," "A Woman's Worth," and "My Boo," fans can expect to see Keys perform for the first time in a 360-degree "in the round" production setup.

The new tour concept was done in collaboration with creative director Diane Martel (who directed the Miley Cyrus Bangerz tour) and production designer Chiara Stephenson, who previously worked on tours for Lorde and Bjork.

Alicia Keys kicks off her tour. Ramon Rivas

Speaking about her new approach to music, Keys shared with PEOPLE in July, "Early in my career, I was doing everything to please everyone. I thought I had to be perfect. Over time, I've freed myself of those impositions. I realized that while I may have adopted them, I don't want them. Now it's about what I want, how I want to express myself, and my own intentions! I get to choose (and so do you!)."

Alicia Keys kicks off her tour. Ramon Rivas

Fans who attend one of the multi-city tour stops will also be able to access exclusive world tour content by scanning a QR code that will redirect them to curated content on Shazam, including never-before-seen backstage videos, set lists, tour photos, Watch faces, and wallpapers.

Information on VIP packages and tickets can be accessed on AliciaKeys.com.

Alicia Keys kicks off her tour. Ramon Rivas



See below for upcoming tour dates.

July 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena



July 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum



July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena



July 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden



July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center



July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center



July 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena



July 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse



July 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena



July 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center



July 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center



July 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center



July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center



July 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center



July 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena



July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center



July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena



August 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena



August 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum

