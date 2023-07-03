Alicia Keys Embarks on Multi-City 'Keys to the Summer' Tour — See Photos!

Keys kicked off her 22-city tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 3, 2023 04:15PM EDT
Alicia Keys has started the summer on tour!

The 15-time Grammy winner kicked off her new Keys to the Summer 22-city tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday with a special guest performance from Cameroonian American Afrobeats singer Libianca.

While the longtime musician's setlist also includes favorites such as "Fallin," "A Woman's Worth," and "My Boo," fans can expect to see Keys perform for the first time in a 360-degree "in the round" production setup.

The new tour concept was done in collaboration with creative director Diane Martel (who directed the Miley Cyrus Bangerz tour) and production designer Chiara Stephenson, who previously worked on tours for Lorde and Bjork.

Speaking about her new approach to music, Keys shared with PEOPLE in July, "Early in my career, I was doing everything to please everyone. I thought I had to be perfect. Over time, I've freed myself of those impositions. I realized that while I may have adopted them, I don't want them. Now it's about what I want, how I want to express myself, and my own intentions! I get to choose (and so do you!)."

Fans who attend one of the multi-city tour stops will also be able to access exclusive world tour content by scanning a QR code that will redirect them to curated content on Shazam, including never-before-seen backstage videos, set lists, tour photos, Watch faces, and wallpapers.

Information on VIP packages and tickets can be accessed on AliciaKeys.com.

See below for upcoming tour dates.

July 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

July 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

August 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum

