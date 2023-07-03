Entertainment Music Alicia Keys Embarks on Multi-City 'Keys to the Summer' Tour — See Photos! Keys kicked off her 22-city tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 3, 2023 04:15PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Alicia Keys kicks off her tour. Photo: Ramon Rivas Alicia Keys has started the summer on tour! The 15-time Grammy winner kicked off her new Keys to the Summer 22-city tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday with a special guest performance from Cameroonian American Afrobeats singer Libianca. Alicia Keys Sings 'Emotional' Take on 'If I Ain't Got You' with Women of Color Orchestra for 'Queen Charlotte' Alicia Keys kicks off her tour. Ramon Rivas While the longtime musician's setlist also includes favorites such as "Fallin," "A Woman's Worth," and "My Boo," fans can expect to see Keys perform for the first time in a 360-degree "in the round" production setup. The new tour concept was done in collaboration with creative director Diane Martel (who directed the Miley Cyrus Bangerz tour) and production designer Chiara Stephenson, who previously worked on tours for Lorde and Bjork. Alicia Keys kicks off her tour. Ramon Rivas Speaking about her new approach to music, Keys shared with PEOPLE in July, "Early in my career, I was doing everything to please everyone. I thought I had to be perfect. Over time, I've freed myself of those impositions. I realized that while I may have adopted them, I don't want them. Now it's about what I want, how I want to express myself, and my own intentions! I get to choose (and so do you!)." Alicia Keys Reveals Her Lifelong Struggle to Find Herself in New Book: 'I've Been Putting on a Mask' Alicia Keys kicks off her tour. Ramon Rivas Fans who attend one of the multi-city tour stops will also be able to access exclusive world tour content by scanning a QR code that will redirect them to curated content on Shazam, including never-before-seen backstage videos, set lists, tour photos, Watch faces, and wallpapers. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Information on VIP packages and tickets can be accessed on AliciaKeys.com. Alicia Keys kicks off her tour. Ramon Rivas See below for upcoming tour dates. July 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaJuly 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForumJuly 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaJuly 9 – Boston, MA – TD GardenJuly 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterJuly 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterJuly 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaJuly 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseJuly 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaJuly 18 – Chicago, IL – United CenterJuly 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! CenterJuly 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise CenterJuly 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King CenterJuly 24 – Austin, TX – Moody CenterJuly 27 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaJuly 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik CenterJuly 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaAugust 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland ArenaAugust 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum