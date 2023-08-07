Alicia Keys and Son Genesis Pose with Taylor Swift in Then and Now Photos: 'Big Beautiful Spirit'

Alicia Keys took her 8-year-old to see the pop star on her Eras tour after the two met at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on August 7, 2023 05:02PM EDT
Photo:

Alicia Keys/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alicia Keys and her son are Swifties for sure!

On Sunday, the R&B songstress, 42, shared photos on Instagram after taking her son Genesis, 8, to see Taylor Swift on the latest stop of the singer's Eras Tour.

"Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved!" she wrote alongside a set of photos of Genesis and the "Cruel Summer" singer, 33, posing together.

"Genesis adores u 💜💜💜," she added, as well as sharing some throwback photos of the two first meeting at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the two musical talents were seated near each other.

Last week, Genesis gave his mom a hard time at one of her own shows about her outfit choice. The performer was wearing a cropped, sheer button-down shirt when her son asked, "Are you really going to do this, Mom?"

"What's wrong?" she asked. "The heart," he replied, referencing the heart-shaped pasties Keys wore in lieu of a bra under the shirt.

"It's cool," Keys, who also shares Egypt Daoud Dean, 12, and Genesis with husband Swizz Beatz, reassured him.

"So everybody can see your boobs?" he said in shock, to which she reiterated, "They can't, they just see a heart."

"I've never seen somebody do that," the outraged boy replied.

"Well you're only 8," she said, before showing him the only motion they'd be seen in from her choreography, to which Genesis offered some tips.

Instead of swinging her arms over her head, he suggested she dropped down into squats and clapped before jumping back up.

