Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Stands Guard at Concert Amid Rampant Crowd Misbehavior

If you want to get to Alicia Keys, you’ll have to go through her son first.

The “Girl on Fire” singer, 42, discovered she had a pint-sized bodyguard in the form of her 8-year-old son Genesis, who took to the stage during a recently concert to protect his mom amid the pattern of unruly concertgoers throwing things at performers. Keys shares Genesis and 12-year-old Egypt with hubby Swizz Beatz, who posted on Instagram Monday a series of images from the concert, along with a funny but sweet message.

“My boy said I’m not playing no games on moms stage 😂😂😂😂 He a real serious one 😂 Thank you Gen we love you and your protection 😂 He didn’t care she was live on stage 😂😂😂😂,” he captioned it.

Tracee Ellis Ross weighed in on the situation in the comments, writing: “This is so hilarious and also not funny at all. People have lost their minds.”

Bia also left a comment: “😭😂 he not playing bout his momma OK!!!! Just Know that!!!!”

Alicia Keys/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Keys’ youngest son has come to protect her. On Friday, the "No One” artist shared a video of an exchange between her and Genesis as she prepared for a performance.

Keys was wearing a cropped, sheer button-down shirt when her son wondered, "Are you really going to do this, Mom?"

"What's wrong?" she asked, to which he replied, "The heart," referencing the heart-shaped pasties Keys wore in lieu of a bra under the shirt.

"It's cool," Keys reassured him.

"So everybody can see your boobs?" he said in shock, to which she reiterated, "They can't, they just see a heart."

"I've never seen somebody do that," the boy replied.

"Well you're only 8," she said, before showing him the only motion they'd be seen in from her choreography. Genesis then offered some tips.

Instead of swinging her arms over her head, he suggested she drop down into squats and clap before jumping back up.

"It's not a big deal. It's boobs. Everyone has boobs," she concluded as the video ends.

Her producer husband and Genesis’ father commented on the post, saying, "My guy😂."

Genesis’ concern comes after several celebrities have been hit on stage by flying objects recently.



Earlier this month, Harry Styles crouched to the ground as he walked off stage after a fan pelted him in the eye with a flying object during his Love on Tour show in Vienna. Styles, 29, wearing a green sequined outfit, quickly placed his hand over his face, paused as he crouched to the ground, and then continued walking up a flight of steps after being hit.

That onstage incident followed those involving stars such as Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, Kid Cudi and Pink — who have all endured concertgoers throwing objects toward or at them mid-performance.