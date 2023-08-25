Alice Cooper Says He Didn't Discuss Amber Heard Trial with Johnny Depp on Tour 'Because Nobody Cared'

Alice Cooper says bandmate Johnny Depp's defamation trial with Amber Heard wasn't top of mind on the Hollywood Vampires' recent tour.

As Cooper, 75, spoke with Vulture about the tour, he said he "never watched a moment of" Depp's live-televised Virginia trial that found Heard liable for defamation in regards to her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with abuse allegations.

The verdict was reached on June 1, 2022, while Depp, 60, was overseas touring with musician Jeff Beck in the U.K. (Beck later died in January.) They've since reached a settlement and dropped their appeals, and Heard, 37, paid Depp $1 million in damages.



"Not at all. If you talk to Johnny about it, it was something that happened," Cooper said, when asked if he ever felt "hesitancy" to tour with Depp.

"He was just like, 'Yeah, yeah, what’s the next song?' For Johnny, it was one of those things where … you can’t say it got blown out of proportion, but I don’t know why they would televise the proceedings, right?" Cooper added. "It’s because of the fame of both people."

Cooper said he did not recall discussing the trial while on tour.



"I don’t think it was ever mentioned on the tour because nobody cared. I never watched a moment of the trials," he said. "It was so blown out of proportion. It was such a Hollywood thing."

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper from Holllywood Vampires perform at the Pinkpop festival on June 17, 2023 in Landgraaf, Netherlands. Didier Messens/Redferns

"I knew Johnny was gonna win because how many people have other exes literally on their side testifying for him? That never happens," Cooper added. "I turned it right off and said, 'Well, you know, Johnny will weather this storm and when he’s onstage, he’s our guitar player.' "



Depp spent the summer touring with the Hollywood Vampires, which consists of him, Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen. A source told PEOPLE in June that the Pirates of the Caribbean star celebrated his birthday with his bandmates while on the road in Istanbul, Turkey.



"There was no big grand party. No blast off. He celebrated in Istanbul on his birthday. He had a dinner with his bandmates," the source said at the time. "It was an intimate dinner in Istanbul, where they were playing.”



The Hollywood Vampires, consisting of American actor Johnny Depp (L), rock artists Alice Cooper (R) and Joe Perry (not seen) gives concert at the Life Park Istanbul on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkiye. Erhan Sevenler/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The source added that Depp was "really prioritizing his health in this phase of his life" after he fractured his ankle in May, leading Hollywood Vampires to reschedule three performances to the end of July.

"He's 60. He's on tour. He's directing a movie. He can't do what he was doing at 20 years old," the source told PEOPLE in June. "He's taking care of himself. Everything in moderation."



The day before Depp's birthday, the band shared a video on Instagram of fans at Bucharest's Romexpo arena in Romania singing "Happy Birthday" to the actor at Cooper's urging. Hollywood Vampires later wrapped their summer tour, which spanned performances across Europe and the U.S., with a performance in Bethel, New York, on July 30.

