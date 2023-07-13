Aliana Lohan Says She Wants Her 'Uplifting' New Music to Make People Dance Their 'Heart Out' (Exclusive)

Aliana Lohan was in the crowd recently at Irish singer Dermot Kennedy’s concert when she had an epiphany: the joyful, almost spiritual reaction she was having to his performance was exactly how she wanted people to feel listening to her music.

“I almost lost my voice at the end of it. I was dancing, everyone was dancing so hard, and it was just such moving lyrics and music,” she says. “It was a very meditational experience I felt afterwards.”

Luckily for Lohan, 29, she’ll soon have the goods needed to to take her own music out on the road, thanks to a new batch of dance floor-ready singles and a forthcoming EP.

Coming into her own as a songwriter has been a lifelong journey for Lohan, who was born into an entertainment family that includes older sister Lindsay Lohan and mom Dina Lohan (“They pressure me!” Dina told PEOPLE in 2008 of Ali’s showbiz aspirations. “Ali calls Lindsay if I don’t take her to [auditions].”)

Aliana Lohan. Elizabeth Orlovska

She was just 9 years old when she recorded her first album, Lohan Holiday, and has released a handful of singles over the years, including “All the Way Around,” “Without You," and "You're Not Gonna Tempt Me," which has been featured on four seasons of Temptation Island.

She's also dabbled in modeling, and in February, she walked the catwalk alongside brother Dakota, 27, for the Christian Siriano Fall 2023 runway show with Lindsay, 37, in the audience for support.

In December, Lohan was featured on the soundtrack of Lindsay’s Netflix movie Falling for Christmas (in which she also had a role), and in June, she released two new singles, “All Around Me” and “Already Home.”

Though she’s been in the spotlight for her entire life, Lohan — who would journal and write poetry as a child, which eventually evolved into songwriting — feels more ready to release music than she’s ever been.

Aliana Lohan. Elizabeth Orlovska

“I needed to be able to tell my own story in my own words, [but] I really felt like I had to be ready within myself,” she says. “Writing, to me, is so personal. Being my age now, I’m just so grateful that I’m ready to release all my music now. It’s a really cool feeling.”

When it came to writing the first of her two new tracks, Lohan, who describes herself as a “faithful person," says she was aiming for an ‘80s dance vibe, à la Madonna and Gloria Estefan that channeled her spirituality.

“Those were really big inspirations for me when I was working on that single,” she says.

Aliana Lohan 'All Around Me' art. Elizabeth Orlovska

Meanwhile, “Already Home" is the epitome of what she hopes her catalog will be: “uplifting pop music.”

“I wanted the overpowering feeling of love to come through,” she says of the track. “I felt like it was a time of a lot going on in the world. A lot of changes were happening, and I wanted people just to feel a sense that they were already home within themselves, and really grow from that.”

After spending the last seven years honing her songwriting skills, Lohan is ready to dive back in and says she currently has plans to release an EP that “is going to make you want to dance.”

“You’re definitely going to just want to dance and chill,” she says. ”I hope that people feel a sense of peace in any time of chaos, or I hope people feel stronger. Ultimately, I hope they just feel love.”

