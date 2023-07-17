Aliana Lohan Says Sister Lindsay Is a 'Born Mama' and 'Actual Angel on Earth' amid Baby News (Exclusive)

Lindsay Lohan recently welcomed her first baby, son Luai, with husband Bader Shammas

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
Published on July 17, 2023 04:54PM EDT
Aliana Lohan Interview
Aliana Lohan and Lindsay Lohan at a movie screening in New York City in November 2022. Photo:

Bryan Bedder/Getty

The Lohan family is growing — and no one is more thrilled than Aliana Lohan!

The 29-year-old singer and actress opened up to PEOPLE a few weeks before her older sister Lindsay gave birth to a baby boy, and revealed that she can’t wait to watch the star become a mom.

“My sister is an actual angel on earth. She’s one of the most caring, kind, humble, brilliant, stunningly beautiful, talented people,” Aliana told PEOPLE. “I’m not just saying that because she’s my sister. She’s incredible, and she’s a born mama. I love her so much, and I really look up to her so much.”

A rep for Lindsay, 37, announced on Monday that she and husband Bader Shammas welcomed a son named Luai, their first child together. The star married Shammas, a financier, in 2022.

Aliana Lohan, Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan
Aliana Lohan, Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan. Robert Kamau/GC Images

“The family is over the moon in love,” the rep said in a statement.

While Aliana is already an aunt (brother Michael, 35, is dad to a 2-year-old daughter named Isabel), she’s more than ready to add a nephew into the mix.

“I’m so happy for her. I’m already an aunt — my brother has a daughter, and she’s the best. I love her so much,” she told PEOPLE. “I kiss her and just squeeze her and bring her around and play with her around the house. I think I’ll definitely be the aunt that she comes to for advice and stuff like that.”

Aliana and her sister both grew up in the spotlight, and the younger sibling was often on set watching Lindsay act in films like The Parent Trap and Life-Size.

Lindsay Lohan and Aliana Lohan attend the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Aliana Lohan and Lindsay Lohan in 2019. James Gourley/Getty

In November, the two appeared on screen together in the Netflix film Falling for Christmas, the soundtrack for which Lindsay also contributed several songs.

“I’ve never felt like I was in a shadow,” she said of growing up beside her older sister. “I would’ve been doing this with or without my sister being Lindsay Lohan, and Lindsay knows that, and Lindsay would’ve been doing this with or without me being her sister. We grew up with it around us.”

After spending the last seven years honing her songwriting skills, Aliana is ready to dive back into the world of music, and said she currently has plans to release an EP that “is going to make you want to dance.”

“You’re definitely going to just want to dance and chill,” she said. ”I hope that people feel a sense of peace in any time of chaos, or I hope people feel stronger. Ultimately, I hope they just feel love.”

