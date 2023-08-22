Ali Wentworth Says Being an Empty Nester Is 'Brutal on the Parents' After Dropping Her Daughter off at College

Ali Wentworth is facing a new parenting woe.

The comedian revealed in an emotional Instagram post on Monday that she and her husband, George Stephanopoulos, had just dropped their 18-year-old daughter Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos off at college.

"Everyone is saying “she’s ready to launch”! But… I don’t think I’m ready!" she wrote. "I don’t want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote- “the bed’s too big, the frying pan too wide”. I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it’s brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined- please send me baked goods. I’ll be under my covers."

Wentworth, 58, who also shares daughter Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos with the television personality, 62, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the experience through her Instagram Story in which she joked that she was responsible for assembling "complicated furniture" while he checked on emails.

"I gather important college supplies ... he checks emails," she continued. "I gather trash ... he checks emails," she added in another Instagram Story post. The comment section of Wentworth's post contained various supportive comments from celebrity friends.

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos help their daughter start her college journey. Ali Wentworth/ Instagram

Lara Spencer wrote, "I hear you sister. I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."

"Free time! Go go go enjoy your life," wrote Julianna Margulies. "You did it!❤️👏."

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos pose with their daughters. Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty

Maria Shriver offered a piece of advice by writing, "Hang in there you are right it’s tough have a good cry, eat whatever then walk into the next chapter you can do this !!!"

Wentworth was also vocal about another crucial parenting moment in 2021 while guest-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan. During her appearance, she chatted with then-host Ryan Seacrest about helping Elliott pick out a prom dress.

"The prom dress, I have to basically remind my daughter that it's not the Met Ball or her wedding," she said. "The dress has to be under $100 and you also can't dress like a lady of the night, you know what I mean? I don't mean like a turtleneck sweater dress, but something in between."

"We've gone through a lot of dresses and I think they love the ritual of it, because we went to all these department stores like Bloomingdales and tried on all these dresses," she added, "I was like, 'This is a waste of time.' "

Elliott's big night was a special one not only for her but for her parents, as they did not attend their prom when they were in high school.

"George did not go to prom because he had chess club that night," said Wentworth.

"I went to an all-girls school, so we didn't have a prom. So this is like our first prom," The Morning Show actress said, jokingly adding, "I said to my daughter Elliott, 'I'm also going to wear a gown.' "

