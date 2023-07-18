Ali Krieger Shares Adorable Family Photos from Son Ocean's 'Magical' First Birthday Celebration

Ali Krieger is celebrating her son's first birthday!

On Monday, the soccer star, 38, shared some adorable photos of her son Ocean's sea-themed birthday party on her Instagram. In the carousel of snaps, Ocean can be seen sitting in front of a balloon arch, laughing in between his moms and eating some birthday cake.

"This past weekend was a magical birthday celebration for our sweetest baby Ocean!" Krieger captioned the photos. "A nice break away with our family & friends."

"Also: Sloane kept telling us it was her day therefore she blew out the candle and opened up all his gifts! Great. 😭😂," she hilariously added of her daughter.

The athlete shares her son Ocean and daughter Sloane, 2, with wife and Gotham FC teammate Ashlyn Harris. The couple were married in 2019.

The World Champs welcomed their second baby in August, confirming the news in separate Instagram posts. "My wife and I are excited to share that we have adopted a baby boy. Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown," Harris wrote in the caption of the set of photos.

Speaking of Sloane as a big sister, Harris shared that the toddler "has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying 'Baby, baby.'"

In May 2021, Harris spoke to PEOPLE and said that being a mom was her favorite job yet. "I feel like I've had a lot of job titles and cool job titles — professional athlete, world champion — but being a mom for sure surpasses it all," she said at the time.

"This has been one of the most rewarding, incredible experiences I've ever done in my life. And being able to do it with Ali has just been the coolest moment of my life, truthfully," she continued. "We're just really, really happy and we're just glowing."



That same month, Harris and Kreiger opened up to PEOPLE about raising their daughter, who is Black and Puerto Rican. "I think for us it's putting in the work," Krieger told PEOPLE of how they're preparing for challenges that might arise.

"I think for what's going on in our culture, it's really just sitting back and listening and doing our research and giving the floor to our teammates who are Black and having them, not educate us, but really lead us in the right direction. And it's our job to listen."

Harris previously told PEOPLE that the couple was planning on incorporating a mix of cultures in their family's daily lives. "We're just diving into the work and understanding what diversity means in our home, first and foremost," Krieger said. "That goes to dolls, magazines, food, the people, the diversity in our lives, everything matters."

"We want her to feel that we are celebrating her culture in our own home first, but making sure that that's the same in her school, and with our nanny and all the things like that, it really does matter."

