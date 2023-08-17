Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Cheers on Daughter Molly on First Day of First Grade as She Repeats the Year: 'Big Deal'

"Today has been emotional for me," Fedotowsky-Manno wrote

Published on August 17, 2023 02:33PM EDT
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Cheers on Daughter Molly On Her First Day of First Grade as She Repeats the Year
Photo:

Paul Archuleta/Getty, Ali Manno/Instagram

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno isn't ready for her kids to grow up.

Last week, the Bachelorette alum, 38, posted a few cute photos of daughter Molly Sullivan, 6, on her first day of first grade, with the mom of two reflecting on her daughter repeating the year.

"First day of FIRST grade PART TWO!!! HERE WE GO!!! You guys know what a big deal today is to us. Wish her luck!" she captioned the shots.

"I’ll get into my MANY feelings around today more later but I’m the meantime these two little cuties are showing their back-to-school and sports looks from @goinggoinggone by @dickssportinggoods"

The 1to3Life founder and her husband Kevin Manno, 40, are also parents to son, Riley Doran, 5, whom she celebrated on Wednesday as he posed for his first day of preschool.

"Today has been emotional for me. I may have totally broke down this morning 😭," Fedotowsky-Manno captioned the post. "I just cannot believe that this is the very last time I will have a kiddo experience their first day of preschool. It makes me sad. But so also happy and proud of Riley."

She continued, "Riley, my love. It’s an absolute mystery how I didn’t end up with 10 more children after having you. You are pure joy, my love. I’m so excited to see you shine on leadership team this year as one of the older kiddos in school! You’ve make me so proud!"

"And sending some extra love out there to any other parents that are feeling emotional with back to school. I am for so many reasons."

In May, Fedotowsky-Manno posted a few photos comparing Riley and Molly's first and last days of the previous school year to show how much they've grown before heading into summer.

"Last day of school photos! Versus first day! I made the rookie mistake of not wiping my camera lens when taking Riley‘s pictures this morning, so that’s why his is a little cloudy (Always wipe your camera lens before taking pics!)," Fedotowsky-Manno wrote.

"Scroll to the end for my best tips for getting a preschooler to smile for photos. Ha! Sound on. SCHOOL’S OUT FOR SUMMER!"

