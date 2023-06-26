Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident

Alfonso Ribeiro's little girl is still recovering from her scooter accident.

In an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, the actor's wife Angela, 42, answered a fan's question about daughter Ava Sue, who suffered injuries a day before her birthday that required emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

"She's doing good! Since she has mixed skin, it's a little tricky," the mom of four explained, going on to show the three products she used to help her heal.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Angela Ribeiro/Instagram

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor, 51, opened up about what happened to his daughter the day before her 4th birthday on Live with Kelly and Mark.

"On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

When Consuelos, 52, asked Ribeiro if Ava is going to be okay, the actor responded, "It's going to be a long process."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

After the accident, Ava rallied for a Tangled-themed celebration in honor of her birthday, posing with a big smile on her face despite her injuries.

The actor celebrated his daughter for how she handled the scary situation in the caption for his birthday Instagram post, writing, "Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue."

"As some of you know, Ava had a very difficult week. I'm so proud of how well she handled everything. She's so brave, strong and creative," the proud dad continued. "I love everything about my little girl. On a side note, I'm forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two heroes."

Ribeiro and Angela share Ava and sons Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9, and Anders Reyn, 8. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also father to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

