Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident

Alfonso Ribeiro's wife is doing everything she can to help daughter Ava heal after her scooter accident last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 04:41PM EDT
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares an Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter. Photo:

Angela Ribeiro/Instagram

Alfonso Ribeiro's little girl is still recovering from her scooter accident.

In an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, the actor's wife Angela, 42, answered a fan's question about daughter Ava Sue, who suffered injuries a day before her birthday that required emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

"She's doing good! Since she has mixed skin, it's a little tricky," the mom of four explained, going on to show the three products she used to help her heal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares an Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident

Angela Ribeiro/Instagram

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor, 51, opened up about what happened to his daughter the day before her 4th birthday on Live with Kelly and Mark.

"On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

When Consuelos, 52, asked Ribeiro if Ava is going to be okay, the actor responded, "It's going to be a long process."

Alfonso Ribeiro, Angela Unkrich and their kids Alfonso Ribeiro, Jr., Ava Ribeiro and Anders Ribeiro attend the Holiday Road Friends & Family Preview Night 2021
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

After the accident, Ava rallied for a Tangled-themed celebration in honor of her birthday, posing with a big smile on her face despite her injuries.

The actor celebrated his daughter for how she handled the scary situation in the caption for his birthday Instagram post, writing, "Happy Birthday to my sweet Ava Sue."

"As some of you know, Ava had a very difficult week. I'm so proud of how well she handled everything. She's so brave, strong and creative," the proud dad continued. "I love everything about my little girl. On a side note, I'm forever grateful to @mrsangelaribeiro1 for being so amazing during this time. Long nights with a little girl in pain and having to apply medication every few hours. My two heroes."

Ribeiro and Angela share Ava and sons Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9, and Anders Reyn, 8. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also father to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

Related Articles
Alfonso Ribeiro, Angela Unkrich and their kids Alfonso Ribeiro, Jr., Ava Ribeiro and Anders Ribeiro attend the Holiday Road Friends & Family Preview Night 2021
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Angela Honors Him with Sweet Father's Day Post: 'The Most Amazing Daddy'
Alfonso Ribeiro daughter healed
Alfonso Ribeiro's Daughter, 4, Gets All Dressed Up in New Photo Nearly One Month After Scooter Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro is seen on November 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) ; Angela Ribeiro/Instagram
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares New Photo of Daughter's Recovery, Says She's 'Doing Better Each Day'
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro Tamron Hall
Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter's Accident Was Frightening, Talks Surgery Day Before Her 4th Birthday
alfonso ribeiro and daughter scooter injuries
Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter, 4, Faces Long Recovery After Doctor Scalpeled Skin Following Accident
Alfonso, Ava
Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Daughter Ava, 4, Suffered Scooter Accident Day Before Her 4th Birthday
alfonso ribeiro kids
Alfonso Ribeiro's 4 Kids: Meet the Actor's Daughters and Sons
Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich
Who Is Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife? All About Angela Ribeiro
Alfonso Ribeiro Teases "Fantastic" Chemistry with New Dancing with the Stars Co-Host Julianne Hough
Alfonso Ribeiro Teases 'Fantastic' Chemistry with New 'Dancing with the Stars' Co-Host Julianne Hough
of joe-jonas-sophie-turner-baby-bump-13555a25df8e4d44b214d86ff0763237.jpg and justin-timberlake-jessica-biel-kids-031556fee04746d49706b7c4b03457b1.jpg
Boy Band Members Who Are Now Fathers
Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick Says Twin Girls, 13, Are ‘Extremely Close’ but ‘Definitely Want Their Own Space’
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Lola Consuelos
Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Warned Him to 'Watch Himself' While Talking About Scandoval on TV
Kelly Ripa family
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael's 26th Birthday with Throwback Pics: 'We Love You'
Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023
Jeremy Renner's Daughter Ava: Everything He's Said About Being a Dad
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids