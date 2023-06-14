Alfonso Ribeiro Teases 'Fantastic' Chemistry with New 'Dancing with the Stars' Co-Host Julianne Hough

Alfonso Ribeiro is thrilled to be hosting Dancing with the Stars!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is gearing up for season 32, where he'll co-host beside former DWTS pro and judge Julianne Hough.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming season, which returns to ABC and will simultaneously air on Disney+, Ribeiro, 51, said of his co-host: "[I'm] very excited to have her joining me."

"Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We've known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season," he continued. "We've known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right. We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later, we're going, 'I guess we should go home and do stuff.' And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience."

Ribeiro believes he and Hough, 34, will be great hosts because of their past experiences on the show. Hough previously starred as a pro dancer for five seasons of DWTS from 2007 to 2009. She later returned as a judge for six seasons between 2014 and 2021. Meanwhile, Ribeiro took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014 with pro dancer Witney Carson and has been co-hosting since season 31.

"We know exactly [what it takes]," he told the outlet. "Funny enough, Julianne and I might end up dancing a little bit. That might happen."

The actor added that DWTS pro Emma Slater "has been taking me into the dance studio twice a week" to refresh his dance repertoire.

As for this season's competitors, who have not yet been announced, Ribeiro says he's hopeful they'll have "the most magical experience" as long as they fully commit to their time on the show.

“One of the things that this show does so well is really make you dive deep into who you are, make you shed all of those things, all those walls that we all put up and allow you to connect deeply with your own heart,” he said. “If you allow it to do that and when it does, it becomes the most magical experience. We got to experience that with Selma Blair last year. What she experienced, it literally healed her body, it healed her soul.”

As fans may remember, Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 but still joined season 31 of DWTS. However, she later dropped out on the advice of her doctor due to the physical demands that the competition was making on her body.

“We're such a tight family that once you become part of the family, it's arms wrapped around you at all times,” he added.



The hosting spots aren’t the only switches made to the show. Season 32 will feature Derek Hough, who joined the judging panel in season 29, leading as new head judge, per ET. The move comes after Len Goodman, the former head judge of DWTS, died in April several months after retiring.

"I still haven't fully wrapped my head around the idea," Ribeiro told ET of Goodman’s death. "It's incredibly sad to see him gone, not just gone but gone from the show and it's going to be tough. He had an incredible role on the show with the audience and his power and presence made the judging panel really solid."

Nevertheless, Ribeiro believes Hough will "be really great at it," despite possible "growing pains." And, he's also certain that there will be multiple tributes for Goodman throughout the season.

"Several of our pros plan on still honoring [him]," Ribeiro said. "There will be moments where everybody's going to do it for Len either way."

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres this fall on ABC and Disney+.