Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter ‘Doing Great’ After Scooter Accident but It's a 'Long Process' (Exclusive)

The 'Dancing with the Stars' co-host gave an update on his daughter Ava, 4, after her scooter accident in May

By Escher Walcott
and Nicholas Ballasy
Published on July 4, 2023 08:38AM EDT
Alfonso Ribeiro attends Paramount Pictures' premiere of Gemini Man; Ava Ribeiro
Photo:

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock; Ava Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro’s daughter is on the road to recovery following her scary scooter accident.

“My daughter is doing great," Ribeiro, 51, tells PEOPLE of daughter Ava Sue, 4, at A Capitol Fourth rehearsal event in Washington D.C.

"She's recovering wonderfully," he adds of her recent accident, which required emergency surgery the day before her fourth birthday.

"Scary times, scary moments, but she's doing great,” adds Ribeiro, who is hosting the televised celebration on July 4.

The presenter and actor says that his daughter is also making a trip to see him soon.

“She'll be here this weekend and so she's doing wonderful," says Ribeiro. "The progress is coming along as we expected. It's a long, long process. But she's doing wonderful."

In May, the Dancing with the Stars co-host and his wife Angela revealed on Instagram that their daughter Ava had fallen off her sit-down scooter and suffered serious injuries.

“I wasn't standing there when it happened,” Riberio tells PEOPLE of the accident on Monday. “Our nanny was there so we missed that, but she came in and — obviously — it was immediate that I knew that we were taking her to a doctor.”

The America’s Funniest Home Videos host says it’ll take “months” for Ava to heal from her injuries — although it hasn’t deterred her one bit.

Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares an Update on Daughter Ava's 'Tricky' Scars After Scooter Accident
Ribeiro's daughter Ava Sue, 4, suffered injuries from a scooter accident in May.

Angela Ribeiro/Instagram

"She’s still moving around,” Ribeiro tells PEOPLE. “It’s technically healed, but it's a big old scar so you want that to slowly work its way away and that's what we're working on."

"It's just on its exterior. So it's nothing that serious — but to your baby it's a big deal to you.”

Speaking about his latest hosting gig, Ribeiro says he is “honored” to be presenting A Capitol Fourth for the first time.

“I’m loving the fact that I get to do this, it's going to be an incredible show,” he tells PEOPLE. “I'm excited to be part of it, for me, hosting this, it really just allows me to kind of utilize some fun and have a great time and celebrate with America.”

Several acts will be performing at the live event, including Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Boyz II Men, Melinda Carlisle, Charles Esten, and Renee Fleming.

Ribeiro also shares the message he hopes audiences will take away from the event.

“It's about coming together, right? We can all be from different parts of the world, different parts of the country, different ideologies, but at the end of the day, we have a wonderful country that supports all of that and so let's come together and let's all be together and support one another in what we have and what we have is a beautiful country.”

A Capital Fourth airs on PBS at 8/7 central on Tuesday.

