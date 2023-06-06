Alfonso Ribeiro's Daughter, 4, Gets All Dressed Up in New Photo Nearly One Month After Scooter Accident

Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter is on the mend!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor's daughter Ava, 4, looked adorable as she got all dressed up for a wedding nearly one month after suffering a scooter accident the day before her 4th birthday.

In a photo shared on Ribeiro's wife Angela's Instagram story, Ava posed with her two brothers, Anders Reyn, 8, and Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9, as the family snapped pictures before attending a wedding together. Ava wore a white gown and carried a satin basket, while her brothers wore suits and bowties.

"They clean up well. ❤️️," Angela captioned the post.

Angela Ribeiro/Instagram

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark last month, the actor, 51, shared additional details about what happened to his daughter Ava.

"On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

When Consuelos, 52, asked Ribeiro if Ava was going to be okay, the actor responded, "It's going to be a long process."

He also revealed that wife Angela had a feeling that something bad was going to happen to Ava.

"The hard part of it is that my wife really listens to her intuitions and she actually on Thursday bought everyone into the kitchen and told everyone, 'I have a feeling my daughter is going to the ER this week. Do not let her do anything that she can get hurt doing.'"

The Dancing with the Stars co-host and wife Angela first revealed on Instagram that their daughter had emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

"Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4," wrote Ribeiro alongside a photo showing Ava's injuries.

"Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery," he added.

