Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Angela Honors Him with Sweet Father's Day Post: 'The Most Amazing Daddy'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

and Hannah Sacks
Published on June 19, 2023 12:34PM EDT
Alfonso Ribeiro, Angela Unkrich and their kids Alfonso Ribeiro, Jr., Ava Ribeiro and Anders Ribeiro attend the Holiday Road Friends & Family Preview Night 2021
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Alfonso Ribeiro's wife Angela is celebrating the Dancing with the Stars co-host with a sweet Father's Day tribute.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor, 51, was honored by wife Angela in an Instagram tribute on Sunday. Angela shared a series of photos and videos of Ribeiro and the couple's kids together — daughter Ava, 4, and sons Anders Reyn, 8, and Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9 — and penned an adorable ode to the father of four. (Ribeiro is also dad to a daughter from a previous relationship.)

"Happy Father's Day to the greatest human I know," she began. "Thank you for being the most amazing daddy and for always instilling resilience, a hard work ethic, compassion, adventure, kindness, inspiration, empathy, and love in our children."

"You are a true gem of a father...a gem who spends a solid hour removing chewing gem out of your daughter's hair on Father's Day 🙃" she joked. "We love you, @therealalfonsoribeiro! ❤️❤️❤️ #happyfathersday."

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark last month, the actor shared details about his daughter Ava's recent scooter accident.

"On Thursday, unfortunately, my daughter got injured and had to have emergency surgery," Ribeiro told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "So it was a very stressful weekend. She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

When Consuelos, 52, asked Ribeiro if Ava was going to be okay, the actor responded, "It's going to be a long process."

Alfonso Ribeiro, Angela Unkrich and their kids Alfonso Ribeiro, Jr., Ava Ribeiro and Anders Ribeiro attend the Holiday Road Friends & Family Preview Night 2021
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Dancing with the Stars co-host and wife Angela first revealed on Instagram that their daughter had emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

"Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4," wrote Ribeiro alongside a photo showing Ava's injuries.

"Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery," he added.

