Alfonso Ribeiro and Wife Angela Enjoy 'Epic' Fourth of July Exploring Washington, D.C. with Three Kids

Alfonso Ribeiro's family enjoyed a fun-filled Fourth of July.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 51, and wife Angela enjoyed the holiday in Washington, D.C. with their kids: daughter Ava Sue, 4, and sons Anders Reyn, 8, and Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9. Ribeiro is also dad to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

The family explored all the sights of the nation's capitol as Ribeiro also prepped for hosting duties for A Capitol Fourth.

Angela posted an Instagram Reel on Wednesday sharing highlights of the family's few days there.

"What a fun few days in DC for the @july4thpbs ! From dancing, singing, fireworks, & being tourists, it was certainly an epic 4th! A big thank you to everyone at #capitalfourthpbs !❤️" she captioned the video.

Ribeiro himself shared a video ahead of his hosting gig on A Capitol Fourth, opening up about homeschooling his kids and traveling around the country with them.

"I travel all the time. The beauty of being an RVer is you get to go wherever you want," he said of his family's travels around the country.



"Nothing stops you from getting there. We look at it purely as educational and enjoyable. So when the kids are doing something in their studies, we will go see it and learn about it."



"Those experiences for our kids are incredible because it's something that's real," he added.

In a photo shared on Ribeiro's wife Angela's Instagram story last month, Ava posed with her two brothers as the family snapped pictures before attending a wedding together.

"They clean up well. ❤️️," Angela captioned the post, which came weeks after Ava's scary scooter accident the day before she turned 4.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host and his wife revealed on Instagram in May that their daughter had emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

"Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4," wrote Ribeiro alongside a photo showing Ava's injuries.

"Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery," he added.

