Alfonso Ribeiro and Wife Angela Enjoy 'Epic' Fourth of July Exploring Washington, D.C. with Three Kids

Alfonso Ribeiro's family took in history and nature as they explored the nation's capitol as part of their Fourth of July celebrations

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 01:02PM EDT
Alfonso Ribeiro family Fourth of July
Alfonso Ribeiro and family in Washington D.C. for Fourth of July. Photo:

Angela Ribeiro / Instagram

Alfonso Ribeiro's family enjoyed a fun-filled Fourth of July.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 51, and wife Angela enjoyed the holiday in Washington, D.C. with their kids: daughter Ava Sue, 4, and sons Anders Reyn, 8, and Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9. Ribeiro is also dad to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from a previous relationship.

The family explored all the sights of the nation's capitol as Ribeiro also prepped for hosting duties for A Capitol Fourth.

Angela posted an Instagram Reel on Wednesday sharing highlights of the family's few days there.

"What a fun few days in DC for the @july4thpbs ! From dancing, singing, fireworks, & being tourists, it was certainly an epic 4th! A big thank you to everyone at #capitalfourthpbs !❤️" she captioned the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 


Ribeiro himself shared a video ahead of his hosting gig on A Capitol Fourth, opening up about homeschooling his kids and traveling around the country with them.

"I travel all the time. The beauty of being an RVer is you get to go wherever you want," he said of his family's travels around the country.

"Nothing stops you from getting there. We look at it purely as educational and enjoyable. So when the kids are doing something in their studies, we will go see it and learn about it."

"Those experiences for our kids are incredible because it's something that's real," he added.

In a photo shared on Ribeiro's wife Angela's Instagram story last month, Ava posed with her two brothers as the family snapped pictures before attending a wedding together.

"They clean up well. ❤️️," Angela captioned the post, which came weeks after Ava's scary scooter accident the day before she turned 4.

The Dancing with the Stars co-host and his wife revealed on Instagram in May that their daughter had emergency surgery after falling off her sit-down scooter.

"Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4," wrote Ribeiro alongside a photo showing Ava's injuries.

"Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery," he added.

Related Articles
Mike Sorrentino family 4th of July
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates Daughter's First Fourth of July (and His 41st Birthday!)
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.
Tom Brady Says He 'Definitely Needed ALOT of Electrolytes' After Star-Studded Fourth of July Party
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
1 Dead, 9 Injured in Michigan Fourth of July Fireworks Disaster
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Pic of Son Tatum with American Flag-Themed Fruit Platter for Fourth of July
Khloé Kardashian Shares New Photo of Son Tatum with Fourth of July Fruit Platter
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: âDonât Forget Your SPFâ
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: ‘Don’t Forget Your SPF’
Ryan Lochte Celebrates First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'
Ryan Lochte and Family Celebrate First Fourth of July with Newborn Daughter Georgia: 'First Family Photo of 5'
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Selfies with Daughter Lucy, 14 Months
Andy Cohen Shares Selfies with Daughter Lucy During Fourth of July Celebration With Sarah Jessica Parker
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate the Fourth of July as a Family amid Separation News
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Reese Witherspoon Poses in Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Celebrates Fourth of July with Family Fishing Adventure
halle berry and van hunt
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Celebrate Fourth of July with Cozy Instagram Snaps: ‘Can’t Ruin My Vibe Today’
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Kristen Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Embodies 'Malibu Style' Wearing White Bikini During the Day and LBD for a Night Out
Rebel Wilson and FiancÃ©e Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
Rebel Wilson and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
Tom Brady Celebrates Mom Galynn's Birthday By Sharing Photos of Her with All Three of His Kids
Tom Brady Shares Photos of All Three of His Kids with Mom Galynn as He Celebrates Her Birthday
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo on Instagram with Husband Danny Moder to Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary