Alexis Ohanian Enjoys 'Home Depot Trip' with Daughter Olympia: 'Rite of Passage'

Olympia Ohanian is cultivating her DIY skills.

The 5-year-old daughter of Serena Williams visited Home Depot on Saturday with her dad Alexis Ohanian, and the tech entrepreneur shared photos from the outing on Twitter (now known as X).

“The ‘Home Depot trip with Papa’ is a rite of passage — unlike my dad,” Alexis wrote, adding a smirking face emoji. “I've timed it to a fun Saturday kids' building session they host. Jr doesn't know how good she has it!”

In one snapshot, Olympia had her arms crossed as she looked off into the distance while inside the home improvement store.

Alexis shared another photo of his daughter in action as she concentrated on using a screwdriver to construct what appeared to be a wooden birdhouse. Olympia could be seen wearing an orange Home Depot smock over her pink and white striped outfit.

Alexis posted more of his little girl's handiwork — this time assembling a pastel-colored Lego set — on his Instagram Story.

“This kit was a little too easy but ended being a fun (fast) family build. Jr gets way more joy from playing with the build — as a kid, I was also more hyped by the build,” he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

Olympia is set to become a big sister, as her tennis star mom is currently pregnant. Williams and her family found out earlier this week in a drone display at a celebration doubling as a baby shower and gender reveal party that she is expecting a girl.

Alexis mentioned the drone display in a tweet on Friday. He shared a compilation video of his wife's pregnancy while carrying Olympia in honor of their firstborn as they await the arrival of her baby sister.

“6lb 13.5oz — Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. changed my life,” the proud father wrote. “You don't know what kind of dad you're gonna be until the big day comes, but then it hits you the moment you hold your legacy for the first time."

"Can't wait for you to join the family, Jellybean. We made this video for Olympia; you already got a drone show, but stay tuned…” he concluded his message.

Last month, Alexis spoke with PEOPLE about how keeping organized is helping him manage his busy days ahead of welcoming his second child.

"We’ve got everything basically good to go. I think I've definitely forgotten what it's like to have a new one around, so it might be a rude awakening, maybe literally," he said with a laugh. “But right now, we're excited."

As for Olympia, Alexis said she's "fired up" about becoming a big sister.

"No one's more excited than her," he shared. "She's been wanting this. She's been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she's very ready."

