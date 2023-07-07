Alexis Ohanian Feels 'Confident' as a Dad as He and Serena Williams Prepare for Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

Alexis Ohanian is getting in gear as he gets ready for baby No. 2

The tech entrepreneur, 40, and wife Serena Williams, 41, are soaking up the days of summer as they prepare for their family to grow. Speaking with PEOPLE about his recent partnership with Sharpie, the soon-to-be dad of two says keeping organized is helping him manage his busy day-to-day as they await their new arrival.

"We’ve got everything basically good to go," he tells PEOPLE.

"I think I've I've definitely forgotten what it's like to have a new one around, so it might be a rude awakening, maybe literally," he says with a laugh. "But right now, we're excited."



The couple, parents to 4½-year-old daughter Olympia, are talking about baby names for their little one, whose sex they have yet to share.

Ohanian jokes, "After Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena told me we cannot name the next kid Alexis, so I’m out of ideas."

"Serena Williams Ohanian Jr., I guess it wouldn't be a junior, or maybe it could be," he muses. "I don't know the rules — but we already broke the rules anyway. But yes, we’ve got some names bopping around if it’s a girl. I used ChatGPT to come up with some ideas too, so we’ll see where we go."

When it comes to getting ready for the baby, Ohanian smiles at how "Olympia’s fired up."

"No one's more excited than her," the proud dad shares. "She's been wanting this. She's been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she's very ready."



When he's not making and managing lists for different personal goals and professional to-dos, Ohanian uses Sharpies to write notes to his daughter, a budding reader.

"It's been one of the best parts of her learning to read, that I get to surprise and delight her with some fun notes," the proud dad shares. "Seeing her develop is so rewarding. You go from stringing together some letters, then you start doing some phonics, and it's been really awesome seeing her just continue to level up. The notes get more fun too because I can write more and make it a little bit more interesting."

For Ohanian, it's important that his daughter knows that even when he's busy, "I want her to really feel, not just to know, but to really feel that in some way I'm thinking about her every day, and these are fun little surprises that she seems to enjoy."

The two also like to get messy with some daddy-daughter art time, with some guidance from YouTube.

"I put some plastic down so we don’t ruin the table with our Sharpies, and then we'll do daddy-daughter drawing classes. I’ll fire up YouTube and we'll go through a tutorial video together. She'll get to pick whatever she wants to draw," he shares.

"And it's great, too, because if Mom is around, I'll bring her in, and we've had grandparents join, aunties join, and whoever is at the house is obligated to get in on these drawing classes."

For Ohanian and Williams, watching their daughter dabble and flourish in her different interests has been one of the most rewarding parts about their experience as parents.

"I do think she's a mix of both creative and athletic right now. Mini golf was her thing a year or so ago, and then we got her proper golfing lessons, and she's loved it," he notes.

"On the creative side, she loves to dance. I guess dance is a little bit of both. Maybe that's where she'll land — somewhere in the creative end and athletic," he says.

"Like any parent, we just want her to have fun, and we're fortunate enough to be able to expose her to anything she could be interested in. It’s already been an interesting journey, seeing the stuff she’s into. We don’t want to limit that."

In fact, he encourages it with cute little traditions like "challenging her to bring a big 'why' question every day to dinner."

"She can ask, and if I don't know the answer, we just look it up together, and we learn together. It's fun for me," he explains. "This really got fun in the last year and a half because of those parts of her development that we’ve unlocked."

That said, dad life does present challenges, like seeing his daughter model some of the parts of his personality "I want her not to inherit."



"But it's also so interesting, I've become more reflective or introspective about the parts of me that I know I need to keep improving on because I actually see them in her," he explains, also acknowledging all the "great things" he sees in his little girl.

"Don't get me wrong, she's awesome. But I feel the weight of the things I see, like when she gets locked into something, focused on something — it could be a screen, it could be a drawing, and nothing will distract her."



As they prepare for the rest of the summer — where they'll enjoy a baby shower and more quality time before their family of three becomes a family of four — Ohanian is feeling more confident than his first go around.



"We're not first-time parents anymore. I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I’d never even been around babies at that point in my life," he explains. "We're also obviously taking every precaution and doing everything we can to make sure everything goes smoothly for Serena."

