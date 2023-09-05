Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia Have 'Best Day Ever' After Her 6th Birthday: 'I Love This Time'

Alexis Ohanian is bonding with his older daughter after welcoming his second baby with wife Serena Williams.

On Monday, the Reddit co-founder, 40, shared a few photos on Instagram from his weekend with daughter Olympia after she turned 6 on Friday.

In the first photo, Ohanian leans over to his daughter while Olympia stares intently as she paints a piece of wood. She continues painting in the second picture, looking down as her father snaps a selfie.

"'Papa stop taking a selfie, I'm trying to build,' " Ohanian wrote in the caption. "I gave Olympia the 'best day ever' this weekend, where she could pick whatever she wanted to do."

"It started with building a microscope. I'm so proud. I love this time with our (NEW) 6 year old," he shared.

Ohanian and Williams recently welcomed their second daughter together, Adira River. While announcing her birth, the tech entrepreneur revealed the name they'd chosen for their daughter.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian," he wrote alongside a series of photos he shared on his Instagram.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming [sic] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama," Ohanian shared, adding, "Feeling grateful."

Referring to his tennis star wife, 41, he said, "You've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT."

"Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister," he said, also adding photos of the moment between the two sisters.



Concluding his post, he wrote, "Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea."

Speaking with PEOPLE in June, Ohanian said he was looking forward to getting the hang of having a newborn in the house again. "I think I've definitely forgotten what it's like to have a new one around, so it might be a rude awakening, maybe literally," he said at the time. "But right now, we're excited."

Ohanian also talked about feeling more confident the second time around, noting, "We're not first-time parents anymore. I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I’d never even been around babies at that point in my life."