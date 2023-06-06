Alexandra Daddario Shares Artistic Nude Picture on Instagram During Mountain Getaway

The 'White Lotus' actress also shared a glimpse of her surroundings

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 6, 2023 11:53 AM
Alexandra Daddario Shares Nude Pic During Mountain Getaway
Alexandra Daddrio. Photo:

Alexandra Daddario/Instagram

Alexandra Daddario is showing some serious skin on vacation!

The White Lotus star, 37, posted a photo of herself in the nude on Instagram over the weekend, as she enjoyed mountain break away.

Daddario was seen in the blurry snap sat on a bed with a camera held up to her face, and an open wardrobe behind her with piles of folded clothes — which clearly weren’t being made much use of on her trip!

The Baywatch star added a mountain emoji in her caption, marking her vacation setting.

Daddario was pictured in a post shared days prior fully clothed, in contrast, laying across the side of a snowy mountain during a hike on her trip.

Alexandra Daddario Shares Nude Pic During Mountain Getaway
Daddrio posts nude photo on vacation.

Alexandra Daddario/Instagram

“And you may ask yourself, ‘Am I right, am I wrong? And you may say to yourself, ‘My God, what have I done?’” — me, on this hike,” the actress captioned at the time.

On Monday, the actress shared more photos from her break away — this time as she was pictured with friends Kelley and Scott Wolf — who appeared to have joined her, as Scott celebrated his 55th birthday.

The group were seen at a restaurant, about to tuck into a tasty-looking chocolate fondant dessert. 

Daddario is no stranger to stripping down during her travels.

The actress was pictured enjoying a skinny-dipping session on Instagram as she visited a tropical location last December.

Daddario had posted a carousel of nude photos at the time, showing her standing fully nude at the shallow side of a pool, taking in the stunning mountain scenery behind her. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The person taking the photographs (presumably her husband Andrew Form) was seen placing his thumb in front of the lens to cover her bum, modestly. 

Daddario has been open about her body confidence, having previously told PEOPLE: "I believe in being comfortable in our own skin, not putting pressure on ourselves or the way that we look and accepting ourselves as we are.”

Promoting the brand Aerie, Daddario continued: "I think it's so wonderful that Aerie is a brand that doesn't photoshop their models, and they promote just being yourself and being confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Soaks Up the Sun in Throwback Photos from Italy Getaway
Kourtney Kardashian Soaks Up the Sun in Throwback Photos from Italy Getaway – See the Pics!
Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Bag, Including Coachella Wristband, Jean Paul Gautier Rings and Tampons
Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Purse, Revealing a Secret Hobby and 'Fun Fact' About Her Home
Ricki Lake Shares Nude Photo Celebrating Complete Self-Acceptance: Grateful
Ricki Lake Shares Nude Photo Celebrating ‘Complete Self-Acceptance’: ‘Grateful’
Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: âSheâs Still Hereâ
Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: ‘She’s Still Here’
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
Jennifer Aniston Reveals a Hint of Silver Roots While Debuting New LolaVie Product
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)
Kim Cattrall, 66, Says She’s Open to Botox and Fillers to Battle Aging in ‘Every Way I Can’
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos â and Then Inks Her Artist!
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos — and Then Inks Her Artist!
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Says She Still Has Clothes from 30 Years Ago in Her Closet: ‘They Come Back’ in Style!
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Honors Mother Nature for World Environment Day with Serene Outdoor Snaps
Tiffany & Co. is pleased to announce that Beyonce wore Custom Tiffany RENAISSANCE Earrings
Beyoncé's Tour Wardrobe Includes Custom Tiffany & Co. 'Renaissance' Earrings and 41 Pairs of Jimmy Choo Shoes
Helen Mirren attends the Ora! Film Festival
Helen Mirren Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Sparkly Hot Pink Sequin Dress
gabrielle union instagram
Gabrielle Union Shares Video of Her Gray Roots After Taking Out Her Braids: 'Welcome to Old Age, Kids'
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Bangs
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Shaggy Bangs on Instagram: 'Bed Head Bang Report'
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber feud
Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Rumored Feud with Kendall Jenner with Cute Poolside Selfie
Sofia Richie Asks Husband Elliot Grainge to Narrate a Getting Ready TikTok with a Purposefully Bad Outfit
Elliot Grainge Hilariously Narrates Sofia Richie's Over-the-Top Outfit TikTok: 'Is This a Joke?'
Kerry Washington Hulu's 'UnPrisoned' film FYC event, Disney FYC Fest, Los Angeles
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week