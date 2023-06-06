Alexandra Daddario Shares Artistic Nude Picture on Instagram During Mountain Getaway

Alexandra Daddario is showing some serious skin on vacation!

The White Lotus star, 37, posted a photo of herself in the nude on Instagram over the weekend, as she enjoyed mountain break away.

Daddario was seen in the blurry snap sat on a bed with a camera held up to her face, and an open wardrobe behind her with piles of folded clothes — which clearly weren’t being made much use of on her trip!

The Baywatch star added a mountain emoji in her caption, marking her vacation setting.

Daddario was pictured in a post shared days prior fully clothed, in contrast, laying across the side of a snowy mountain during a hike on her trip.

Daddrio posts nude photo on vacation. Alexandra Daddario/Instagram

“And you may ask yourself, ‘Am I right, am I wrong? And you may say to yourself, ‘My God, what have I done?’” — me, on this hike,” the actress captioned at the time.

On Monday, the actress shared more photos from her break away — this time as she was pictured with friends Kelley and Scott Wolf — who appeared to have joined her, as Scott celebrated his 55th birthday.

The group were seen at a restaurant, about to tuck into a tasty-looking chocolate fondant dessert.

Daddario is no stranger to stripping down during her travels.

The actress was pictured enjoying a skinny-dipping session on Instagram as she visited a tropical location last December.

Daddario had posted a carousel of nude photos at the time, showing her standing fully nude at the shallow side of a pool, taking in the stunning mountain scenery behind her.

The person taking the photographs (presumably her husband Andrew Form) was seen placing his thumb in front of the lens to cover her bum, modestly.

Daddario has been open about her body confidence, having previously told PEOPLE: "I believe in being comfortable in our own skin, not putting pressure on ourselves or the way that we look and accepting ourselves as we are.”

Promoting the brand Aerie, Daddario continued: "I think it's so wonderful that Aerie is a brand that doesn't photoshop their models, and they promote just being yourself and being confident and comfortable in your own skin."

