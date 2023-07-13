Alexandra Daddario Says It Took Her a 'Long Time to Get Comfortable' Embracing Her Style (Exclusive)

The Emmy-nominated 'White Lotus' star spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about what makes her feel beautiful

Published on July 13, 2023 01:09PM EDT
Alexandra Daddario attends as TAG Heuer celebrates the Grand Opening of their new boutique on 5th Avenue
Photo:

Craig Barritt/Getty

It took a while for Alexandra Daddario to embrace her personal style, but now she's owning it.

“The thing is, style is really about what you love. When you're younger, you always wanna follow everyone. As I've gotten older, I've really been able to embrace what I feel great in and that's really cool. It took me a long time to get comfortable doing that,” the White Lotus actress, 37, told PEOPLE exclusively at the TAG Heuer New York City flagship event. 

While attending the Wednesday affair, Daddario did just that in an almost-see-through floor-length gown accented with black sequined ripples. She also wore black sandal heels and a TAG Heuer watch in commemoration of the brand’s new Fifth Avenue boutique location.  

Alexandra Daddario attends as TAG Heuer celebrates the Grand Opening of their new boutique

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Yet, the one thing that helps the Mayfair Witches star feel the most empowered isn’t fashion-related in the slightest. 

“Gratitude, counting your blessings and being positive about where you're at,” are some of the practices that make Daddario feel beautiful. 

“We're in a culture where we're constantly comparing ourselves to where other people are. Once you find that power and meditation on your gratitude, I think that’s really what makes you feel confident.” 

While chatting with PEOPLE at the fête, Daddario reflected on her and her husband Andrew Form’s one-year wedding anniversary, which was celebrated with quality time over dinner. 

Daddario and Form, who co-founded the production company behind horror flicks like A Quiet Place and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, wed in New Orleans last June. 

The Emmy-nominated actress said “I Do” in a vintage-style pleated wool Danielle Frankel wedding dress that she told Vogue “felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat."

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form Emmys 2022

Photo by Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

The dress, called the Scarlet and retailing for $9,990, also featured lace appliqués, spaghetti straps and a tulle train. 

When it came to contributing her “something blue” to her bridal look, Daddario wore a ring actually inspired by Meghan Markle, who Daddario is “obsessed with.” 

Daddario told PEOPLE last summer: "She wore an aquamarine ring I believe from Princess Diana's collection. Mine was less fancy, but I had a large blue, aquamarine ring copying Meghan Markle."

The overall wedding-day look seem to come together naturally. "I don't like to overthink things, I like to just go with my instincts. I don't want to obsess over clothes too much. I like to just put them on.” she added.

