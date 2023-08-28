New Hampshire Lawyer Who Was GOP Activist Found Stabbed to Death in Home

A New Hampshire lawyer and professor’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found stabbed in his home, the state’s attorney general's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Alexander Talcott, died from a stab in his neck in his home in Durham, N.H., where he was found on Saturday morning, according to the statement.

The statement added that the investigation is exploring whether the attacker "acted in self-defense" and that police are aware of all those involved in the fatal incident.

Talcott was a lawyer at the real estate firm New Constellation Capital and was an adjunct professor at the University of New Hampshire's Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics. In a statement to PEOPLE, the college said he taught corporate finance and business law during his time here.

Talcott graduated from Dartmouth College in 2004, according to his Linkedin page.

According to numerous reports, he was active in GOP politics. In an interview with Medium, he said he'd grown up in an "affluent New York suburb." He often posted on Twitter, the platform now known as X, about issues involving global and local politics, cybersecurity and economics.

The state attorney’s office has said the office currently has no further information to share and that the investigation is ongoing.

