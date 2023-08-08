Alexa Davalos Won't Be Back to 'FBI: Most Wanted' in Season 5

Davalos starred as Special Agent Kristin Gaines for two seasons on the CBS procedural drama

Published on August 8, 2023 08:34PM EDT
Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines
Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines. Photo:

Mark Schafer/CBS

Alexa Davalos is turning in Special Agent Kristin Gaines’ badge.

The 41-year-old actress will not return to FBI: Most Wanted after starring on the CBS procedural drama for two seasons, Deadline reports. 

There was no indication that the former The Man in the High Castle star was set to depart the series during the season 4 finale, which aired in May. The outlet reported Devalos’ exit was “amicable” and she was “informed by a producer on set that she won’t be coming back after filming her last scene from Season 4 several months ago.” 

Alexa Davalos
Alexa Davalos.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Representatives for Davalos and CBS did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Davalos joined the FBI spinoff at the beginning of season 3 as Agent Gaines alongside Julian McMahon, who played her supervisor Jess LaCroix.

“Jess wants her to follow the game plan; she trusts her gut and intuition,” Davalos told TV Insider of her character in November 2021.

“She is there to shake up the dynamic,” FBI: Most Wanted executive producer David Hudgins added. “[She’s] a strong, independent thinker who isn’t afraid to express her opinion but ingratiates herself with the team by virtue of hard work and doggedness.”

Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines
Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines.

Mark Schafer/CBS

Davalos is the latest to depart the series. Her character was a replacement for Kellan Lutz’s Kenny Crosby after Lutz, 38, announced his exit from the series in September 2021.

McMahon, 55, also left the series in March 2022 with Dylan McDermott taking over as new Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. Four months later, Miguel Gomez, who portrayed Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, also departed the series after two seasons in July 2022.

FBI: Most Wanted was renewed for two seasons back in May 2022. A premiere date for the upcoming season has not been announced amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Davalos previously starred as Juliana Crain on Prime Video’s The Man in the High Castle for four seasons. Her movie credits include Clash of the Titans, The Mist and The Chronicles of Riddick.

FBI: Most Wanted is available to stream on Paramount+.

