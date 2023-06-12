Is This an Engagement Ring? Alexa Chung Steps Out with a Ring on That Finger Alongside Tom Sturridge

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge are sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

The pair, who first confirmed their relationship last July when they were spotted kissing at Wimbledon, were photographed together on a stroll in London’s Notting Hill last week.

In the photos, Chung is noticeably wearing a ring on her left ring finger, leading some to wonder if the couple is engaged.

Sturridge, 37, was dressed casually in blue pants and a white T-shirt with a black jacket on top. His black sunglasses were hanging on his shirt and matched his black sneakers.

The ever-stylish Chung, 39, paired straight-leg jeans with a vintage-looking, oversize leather jacket, white T-shirt and beige sweater. The model and TV presenter went makeup-free for the outing.

Reps for Chung and Sturridge have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Chung and Sturridge confirmed their romance at last year’s Wimbledon when they were snapped in photos while kissing. Since then, however, the couple has largely remained low-key about their romance, mostly keeping their private lives private and to themselves.

Chung was previously linked to Alexander Skarsgard and musician Orson Fry.

Prior to Chung, Sturridge dated Sienna Miller from 2011 to 2015. The pair also welcomed daughter Marlowe, now 10, in 2012 and eventually got engaged. After four years together, however, Miller and Sturridge split.

Miller opened up about the breakup two years later, telling Harper's Bazaar that the pair "still love each other.”

"I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it's not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person," Miller said in 2017. "We don't live together, as has been reported recently, but we do half the time. Everybody will stay over or we'll all go on holiday and that's because we genuinely want to be around each other."

She continued, "It's great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends. He's definitely my best friend in the entire world."

