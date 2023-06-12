Is This an Engagement Ring? Alexa Chung Steps Out with a Ring on That Finger Alongside Tom Sturridge

The pair confirmed their relationship last July when they were spotted kissing at Wimbledon

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 04:03PM EDT
Alexa Chung sparks speculation as she adorns a mysterious ring on her finger during a romantic outing with Tom Sturridge
Photo:

NASH / BACKGRID

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge are sending the rumor mill into overdrive. 

The pair, who first confirmed their relationship last July when they were spotted kissing at Wimbledon, were photographed together on a stroll in London’s Notting Hill last week. 

In the photos, Chung is noticeably wearing a ring on her left ring finger, leading some to wonder if the couple is engaged. 

Alexa Chung sparks speculation as she adorns a mysterious ring on her finger during a romantic outing with Tom Sturridge

NASH / BACKGRID

Sturridge, 37, was dressed casually in blue pants and a white T-shirt with a black jacket on top. His black sunglasses were hanging on his shirt and matched his black sneakers. 

The ever-stylish Chung, 39, paired straight-leg jeans with a vintage-looking, oversize leather jacket, white T-shirt and beige sweater. The model and TV presenter went makeup-free for the outing. 

Reps for Chung and Sturridge have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Alexa Chung sparks speculation as she adorns a mysterious ring on her finger during a romantic outing with Tom Sturridge

NASH / BACKGRID

Chung and Sturridge confirmed their romance at last year’s Wimbledon when they were snapped in photos while kissing. Since then, however, the couple has largely remained low-key about their romance, mostly keeping their private lives private and to themselves.

Chung was previously linked to Alexander Skarsgard and musician Orson Fry.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to Chung, Sturridge dated Sienna Miller from 2011 to 2015. The pair also welcomed daughter Marlowe, now 10, in 2012 and eventually got engaged. After four years together, however, Miller and Sturridge split.

Tom Sturridge, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller attend Day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Tom Sturridge, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Miller opened up about the breakup two years later, telling Harper's Bazaar that the pair "still love each other.

"I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it's not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person," Miller said in 2017. "We don't live together, as has been reported recently, but we do half the time. Everybody will stay over or we'll all go on holiday and that's because we genuinely want to be around each other."

She continued, "It's great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends. He's definitely my best friend in the entire world."

Related Articles
Salma Hayek swimsuit.
Salma Hayek Makes Waves in Curve-Hugging Bikini for Yacht Day Out — See Her Look!
Jennifer Lawrence seen out and about in Central London
Jennifer Lawrence Brings the Quiet Luxury Trend to Life with a Chic Gray Outfit in London
Heidi Klum Poses with Mother and Daughter in 3 Generation Instagram Photo
Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo with Both Her Mother and Daughter on Instagram
Naomi Watts wedding ring, Billy Crudup
See a Close-Up Look at Naomi Watts’ Dazzling Wedding Ring from New Husband Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
Kristin Davis attends premiere of Netflix's "AJ And The Queen" season 1 at the Egyptian Theatre on January 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kristin Davis Opens Up About Being Ridiculed for Using Fillers: 'I Have Shed Tears About It'
Nicola Peltz leaves little to the imagination on a dinner date with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Flaunt Sleek Looks During Date Night in L.A.
Rihanna steps out sporting a snakeskin coat paired with a baggy hoodie during a late night dinner outing at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Pregnant Rihanna Wears Snakeskin-Print Coat over Hoodie During Night Out in L.A.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Is a Ray of Sunshine in a Gucci Dress and Cape on the 2023 Tony Awards Red Carpet
Fashion icon Andre Leon Talleyâs home lists in NY
André Leon Talley’s Former New York Home Listed for Sale for $1.2 Million
Lizzie McGuire star Hillary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma were all smiling and sharing a romantic moment together as they hunting for the perfect place for lunch in Los Angeles.
Hilary Duff and Husband Matthew Koma Step Out in Coordinating Plaid Flannel Shirts
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere; Gigi Hadid attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
Gigi Hadid 'Enjoys Hanging Out' with Leonardo DiCaprio but 'Is Single,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Recalls Feeling ‘Self-Conscious’ in Low-Rise Pants While Filming 'Freaky Friday' as a Teen
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had ‘No Idea’ Flip-Flops Were a Fashion Faux Pas on Cannes Red Carpet
Brittany Snow 'The Good Half' World Premiere, Tribeca Festival
Brittany Snow Says She's ‘Trying to Focus on Myself and Tune Out the Noise’ After Divorce (Exclusive)