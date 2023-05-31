WWE Star Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Husband Ryan Cabrera: 'Completely Unexpected'

The couple, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, announced the news on Instagram, along with a series of sweet snaps

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 31, 2023 09:02 AM
ryan cabrera and alexa bliss
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss. Photo:

Ryan Cabrera/instagram

WWE star Alexa Bliss is pregnant!

The WWE star and her musician husband Ryan Cabrera, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, are expecting their first baby together, they announced on Instagram Tuesday, along with a series of sweet snaps.

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected," Bliss, 31, began her Instagram caption. "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera"

Her post includes a photo of a baby onesie that reads "Best oops ever!" along with a board that says "Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023" and a sonogram photo.

Another snap shows Bliss holding a pink balloon that reads "Expected to pop" and Cabrera, 40, holding a blue balloon that says "December 2023" while they both hold a sonogram photo.

ryan cabrera and alexa bliss
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera announce first pregnancy.

Alexa Bliss/instagram

Cabrera captioned his post, "Is there a word that’s even more exciting than excited? Yeah, that’s how I feel sharing tha news!!!!"

The singer can be seen sporting a black-and-white t-shirt that reads "We're pregnant but mostly her" while Bliss opted for a Kiss t-shirt.

In the last photo in Cabrera's post, he poses as if he's pregnant, warranting an unimpressed face from Bliss.

ryan cabrera and alexa bliss
Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera.

Alexa Bliss/instagram

In April, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a '90s/2000s themed prom.

"We wanted an excuse for everyone to get back together," Bliss exclusively told PEOPLE. "After someone gets married, everyone goes off, has kids, lives their own lives, gets busy with work, gets busy with life. We were like, 'We need a fun excuse for everyone just to get back together and spend time together.' "

The duo held the event at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood. The space featured a glamour shot photo booth, a caricature artist and a '90s school box centerpiece, complete with a Troll doll, Tamagotchis, tattoo necklaces, mood rings and Goosebumps books.

