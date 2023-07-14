Alex Warren is opening up about a deeply personal experience with his fans.

PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video for Warren's heart-tugging song "Change Your Mind," which is inspired by his brother's suicide attempts.

"Sometimes life don't work out the way you like/And it hurts so bad you can't even cry/I know that you're up on the edge like you're out of time," he sings. "But it's not too late to change your mind."

Alex Warren. RYAN SIMMONS

The music video sees Warren and a man who appears to play his brother on opposite sides of a door. The singer-songwriter's side is much darker and he leans against the door as he begs his brother "change your mind."

He proceeds to ask his brother to "hold on" and bangs on the door for his brother to let him in — all while his brother is visibly struggling on the other side.

In the end, his brother turns the knob in attempt to open the door.

Alex Warren. RYAN SIMMONS

In 2022, Warren was featured as one of PEOPLE's emerging artists. At the time, he opened up about his tumultuous upbringing — and how that plays a role in his music.

"I'm extremely self-deprecating so I would describe my sound as a screaming goat with autotune. However, if I weren't so hard on myself I would say my sound is just hurt. I've gone through a lot in my life and I've been hurt a lot," said Warren, who lost his father at 9 years old and was living out of his car at one point.

"My music is my way of venting and being able to tell my story in hopes of helping people who may resonate with my stories," added Warren.

Alex Warren. RYAN SIMMONS

The "Screaming Underwater" singer is also widely known for his social media presence (especially as a previous Hype House member).

Last month, Warren released "Give You Love," which was inspired by his love story with his fiancée, Kouvr Annon.

“‘Give You Love’ is about my struggles with trust,” he said in a press release. “In every relationship, I gave it my all and let people in just to get hurt each time. This record was a plea to my now-fiancée, hoping that when we met, what I felt was reciprocated and she wouldn't betray or throw away my love. This was me telling her that what I'd been through makes it difficult to fully let her in but at the same time, I still had hope this would be different, which it was.”

Listen to "Change Your Mind" now.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.