Alex Stupak's Chopped Salad Recipe Is Inspired by a McDonald's Big Mac "When you taste this salad, you're likely to think, 'Why does this remind me of a Big Mac?'" says Stupak, who serves a version of this dish at his new N.Y.C. restaurant Mischa By Sabrina Weiss Published on August 12, 2023 Alex Stupak's Chopped Iceberg Salad with Pickles Crispy Potatoes. Photo: Jen Causey "When you taste this salad, you're likely to think, 'Why does this remind me of a Big Mac?'" says Alex Stupak, who serves a version of this cookout-friendly dish at his new N.Y.C. restaurant Mischa. "This is intentional," The chef recreates elements of the fast food burger on the plate. "'Special sauce' is always a ketchup and mayo mix, and iceberg lettuce is a staple on a Big Mac, as is minced white onion. I put crunchy shoestring potatoes over the top as well." Stupak first made a riff on this recipe as a child when he paired Russian dressing over chopped cabbage. "I made [my mom] that salad for her lunch that day," he says. "It remains a very fond memory of mine." Alex Stupak's Chopped Iceberg Salad With Pickles & Crispy Potatoes 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped 1 Tbsp. distilled white vinegar ½ Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce ¾ cup mayonnaise ½ cup finely chopped drained cornichons (from 1 [15-oz.] jar) ¼ cup ketchup 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. horseradish ½ Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) ⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper 1 iceberg lettuce head, chopped 1 cup roughly chopped drained sauerkraut (from 1 [24-oz.] jar) 1 cup drained bread-and-butter pickle chips (from 1 [8-oz.] jar) ¼ cup sliced fresh chives (from 1 bunch) 1 cup shoestring potato sticks (from 1 [9-oz.] pkg.) 1. Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Transfer onion to a heatproof bowl. Add vinegar and Worcestershire; stir to combine. Let stand for 5 minutes. Add mayonnaise, cornichons, ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice and cayenne; whisk until combined. 2. Toss together lettuce and sauerkraut in a large bowl. Drizzle with ½ cup dressing, and toss to coat. Top with pickles, chives and potato sticks. Serve immediately. Serves: 6Active time: 20 minutesTotal time: 25 minutes