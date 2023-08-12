Alex Stupak's Chopped Salad Recipe Is Inspired by a McDonald's Big Mac

“When you taste this salad, you’re likely to think, ‘Why does this remind me of a Big Mac?’" says Stupak, who serves a version of this dish at his new N.Y.C. restaurant Mischa

Published on August 12, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Alex Stupak's Chopped Iceberg Salad with Pickles Crispy Potatoes. Photo:

Jen Causey

“When you taste this salad, you’re likely to think, ‘Why does this remind me of a Big Mac?’” says Alex Stupak, who serves a version of this cookout-friendly dish at his new N.Y.C. restaurant Mischa. "This is intentional,"

The chef recreates elements of the fast food burger on the plate. "'Special sauce' is always a ketchup and mayo mix, and iceberg lettuce is a staple on a Big Mac, as is minced white onion. I put crunchy shoestring potatoes over the top as well.”

Stupak first made a riff on this recipe as a child when he paired Russian dressing over chopped cabbage. "I made [my mom] that salad for her lunch that day," he says. "It remains a very fond memory of mine."

Alex Stupak's Chopped Iceberg Salad With Pickles & Crispy Potatoes 

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. distilled white vinegar

½ Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

¾ cup mayonnaise

½ cup finely chopped drained cornichons (from 1 [15-oz.] jar)

¼ cup ketchup

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. horseradish

½ Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 iceberg lettuce head, chopped

1 cup roughly chopped drained sauerkraut (from 1 [24-oz.] jar)

1 cup drained bread-and-butter pickle chips (from 1 [8-oz.] jar)

¼ cup sliced fresh chives (from 1 bunch)

1 cup shoestring potato sticks (from 1 [9-oz.] pkg.)

1. Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Transfer onion to a heatproof bowl. Add vinegar and Worcestershire; stir to combine. Let stand for 5 minutes. Add mayonnaise, cornichons, ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice and cayenne; whisk until combined.

2. Toss together lettuce and sauerkraut in a large bowl. Drizzle with ½ cup dressing, and toss to coat. Top with pickles, chives and potato sticks. Serve immediately.

Serves: 6
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
