Alex Rodriguez's 2 Kids: All About Natasha and Ella

Alex Rodriguez has his hands full with two teenage daughters at home.

The former pro baseball player is a father to daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Although the former couple, who wed in 2002, had a difficult divorce in 2008, they have since worked through their differences and remain committed to co-parenting their girls.

"Over the years, Alex has been a great father. The couple's interactions have gotten better over the years, and they ended up co-parenting in a very positive way for all," a source told PEOPLE in June 2021.

"They have a good relationship now, having put their kids ahead of everything else," the insider added of the exes.

The former New York Yankees shortstop cherishes family time, often sharing sweet snaps of Natasha and Ella on social media.

In an October 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Rodriguez shared how he and his daughters had been spending quality time together amid the pandemic.

"We've had a lot more family time and home cooked meals lately," he said. "It's been one of the nice things to come out of this pandemic, which has been so sad."

He added jokingly of his girls: "They usually try to throw me out of the kitchen! It's not where I do my best work, and they're quick to remind me of that."

Drew Hallowell/Getty

In February 2022, the trio opted to dine out for a daddy-daughter date night.

The proud dad captioned a photo of him grinning as he sat in between Natasha and Ella in a restaurant booth, "Date night ❤️💙."

A source had previously told PEOPLE that December that the baseball star was spending "a lot of time with his daughters and enjoying every minute of it."



Here's everything to know about Alex Rodriguez's two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Natasha Alexander Rodriguez, 18

Alex Rodriguez Instagram

Natasha Alexander Rodriguez was born on Nov. 18, 2004.

Rodriguez often calls his daughter by her nickname, "Tashi," and the pair have a close bond that is often documented on social media.

When she was 15, the father-daughter duo took on the Jennifer Lopez TikTok dance challenge in Oct. 2020, with Rodriguez posting a clip of the two of them dancing to his former fiancée's song "Pa' Ti." Rodriguez and Lopez famously split in April 2021.

As she has gotten older, Natasha has been making a name for herself in Major League Baseball, but not in the same way as her famous dad.

In September 2022, she showed off her vocal talents during the Miami Marlins game against the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Wearing her dad's New York Yankees number, she graced the field and sang the National Anthem.

Documenting the moment on Instagram, the proud dad simply captioned the post with a blue heart emoji and an American flag emoji.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In May 2023, Natasha graduated from high school, and Rodriguez marked the occasion with a touching tribute on Instagram.



Alongside photos of the whole family at her graduation ceremony, he wrote: "Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi, I can’t make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself. As you move on from one chapter to the next, I’m most proud of who you are as a person."

Rodriguez also opened up about Natasha's graduation while speaking with CBS Mornings in May. "I'm crushed. I'm so excited, but then heartbroken," he shared. "I mean, it goes by so fast."

A month prior, he shared her plans to attend the University of Michigan in the fall. "Can't believe she's about to graduate and head off to college. I've got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!! 💙," Rodriguez wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair.



Ella Alexander Rodriguez, 15

Alex Rodriguez Instagram

Rodriguez's younger daughter, Ella Alexander Rodriguez, was born on April 21, 2008.

As with Natasha, Rodriguez often gushes over Ella on social media, sharing how proud he is of his second-born.

"Ella, you continue to amaze me and fill me with so much pride! You're a beautiful young woman who's already on her way to taking the world by storm," he captioned a photo of the two of them in June 2019. "You make me strive to be a better father every day and it is a privilege to watch you shoot for the stars."

Like her older sister, Ella also has a fondness for music. In December 2018, Lopez posted a video of her daughter Emme and Rodriguez's two daughters singing a rendition of Elvis Presley's classic "Can't Help Falling in Love" while Natasha simultaneously showed off her talents on the ukulele.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On Ella's 14th birthday, Rodriguez posted a heartfelt tribute for his teenage daughter, complete with a slideshow of throwback photos of videos.

"Happy Birthday Ella Bella! I can't believe my baby girl is now 14. Ella, I'm so proud of the woman you are growing into and so lucky to be your dad," he wrote on April 21, 2022. "You are smart, talented, funny, kind and make the world a better place. May this be the best year yet. I love you! Happy Birthday! 🎂🎉🥳."

In August 2022, he shared a recreation of an adorable throwback photo with Ella. In both of the images, Ella can be seen smiling at the camera while sitting on her dad's lap.

"How it's going —> how it started 💙," he wrote in the caption.

The proud dad honored Ella again on her 15th birthday in April 2023, captioning a video montage of her, "Happy Birthday to my dreamer, free spirit, the one who keeps us all grounded. Couldn’t be more proud of you."

Rodriguez's girls have even met the baseball legend's new girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro. In May, Rodriguez took Ella and her sister to a Miami Heat game, where they sat courtside along with Cordeiro. The former Yankee shared a selfie of the foursome at the game, where the two girls posed next to the happy couple.