Alex Rodriguez Says Dropping Daughter Off at College Was One of 'Hardest' and 'Most Proud' Moments

Alex Rodriguez is feeling bittersweet as he drops off his daughter for her first year of college.

Over the weekend, the former Yankees player, 48, helped older daughter Natasha, 18, move in at the University of Michigan for her freshman year.

The athlete shared several photos from move-in weekend, reflecting on the exciting but difficult time for him as a father.

"Left my heart in Michigan 💙💛 Dropping off @thenatasharodriguez at college was one of the hardest, but most proud moments of being a father," Rodriguez captioned a series of photos with Natasha from campus.



"Can’t wait to watch her take on this big new chapter," he concluded.

The dad of two, who shares Natasha and daughter Ella, 15, with ex Cynthia Scurtis, snapped sweet shots of him and Natasha in her dorm room as well as a selfie with both Natasha and Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.

He also included a bittersweet video of himself, wearing his Michigan apparel, waving goodbye to his daughter from the car.

Alex Rodriguez with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and daughter Natasha. Arod/Instagram

Natasha announced back in April that she would be continuing her academic pursuits at the University of Michigan for a BFA in musical theatre.

"I still can't believe this is a real opportunity I've been given, and it's an absolute dream come true," Natasha shared on Instagram at the time.

Rodriguez also congratulated Natasha on her college acceptance, writing, "Can't believe she's about to graduate and head off to college. I've got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!! 💙."

