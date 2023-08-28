Alex Rodriguez Says Dropping Daughter Off at College Was One of 'Hardest' and 'Most Proud' Moments

Alex Rodriguez helped daughter Natasha get settled in for her freshman year at the University of Michigan, sharing photos of the bittersweet experience on Instagram

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 11:30AM EDT
Arod Instagram daughter Natasha college Michigan 08 27 23
Alex Rodriguez and daughter at the University of Michigan. Photo:

Arod/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez is feeling bittersweet as he drops off his daughter for her first year of college.

Over the weekend, the former Yankees player, 48, helped older daughter Natasha, 18, move in at the University of Michigan for her freshman year.

The athlete shared several photos from move-in weekend, reflecting on the exciting but difficult time for him as a father.

"Left my heart in Michigan 💙💛 Dropping off @thenatasharodriguez at college was one of the hardest, but most proud moments of being a father," Rodriguez captioned a series of photos with Natasha from campus.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"Can’t wait to watch her take on this big new chapter," he concluded.

The dad of two, who shares Natasha and daughter Ella, 15, with ex Cynthia Scurtis, snapped sweet shots of him and Natasha in her dorm room as well as a selfie with both Natasha and Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.

He also included a bittersweet video of himself, wearing his Michigan apparel, waving goodbye to his daughter from the car.

Arod Instagram daughter Natasha college Michigan 08 27 23
Alex Rodriguez with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and daughter Natasha.

Arod/Instagram

Natasha announced back in April that she would be continuing her academic pursuits at the University of Michigan for a BFA in musical theatre.

"I still can't believe this is a real opportunity I've been given, and it's an absolute dream come true," Natasha shared on Instagram at the time.

Rodriguez also congratulated Natasha on her college acceptance, writing, "Can't believe she's about to graduate and head off to college. I've got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!! 💙."

Related Articles
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of âPrettyâ Daughter Kulture and âCuteâ Son Wave
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of 'Pretty' Daughter Kulture and 'Cute' Son Wave
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Starting College: 'You Are My sunshine, My Pride'
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Starting College: 'You Are My Sunshine, My Pride'
Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Moment Son Destroys Birthday Cake For partner John Mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Moment Son Destroys Birthday Cake for Partner John Mulaney
Kim Kardashian Posts Jeans Her Kids Customized For Mother's Day:ÃÂ  'I Love Seeing Their Personalities Shine'
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Jeans Her Kids Customized for Her: 'I Love Seeing Their Personalities Shine'
Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter Heaven Going to College 'I Cried In The Car'
Kevin Hart Celebrates Eldest Daughter Heaven Going to College: 'I Cried in the Car'
Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Coordinate with Their Daughters During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
chrissy teigen esti cabbage patch dolls
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Esti as She's Surrounded by Cabbage Patch Dolls
brittany bell kids first day of school
Brittany Bell Celebrates First Day of School for Her and Nick Cannon's Kids Golden and Powerful
5-Year-Old Rings Doorbell of Home in Heartbreaking Call for Help After School Bus Drops Him at Wrong Location
Boy, 5, Rings Doorbell Asking for Help Finding Mom After Being Dropped Off at Wrong Spot
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards; Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North: ‘I Love You So Much’
Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwNebFrOyh5/
Celebrities Dropping Their Kids at College in 2023: Photos
Chris Pratt gets glammed up by daughter
Chris Pratt Gets Glittery Makeover from Daughters: 'Jack Would Never Do This to Me'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Sweet Photos of Youngest Daughter Bennett as She Turns 6 Months Old
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Sweet Photos of Youngest Daughter Bennett as She Turns 6 Months Old
Bindi Irwin and Grace at Australia Zoo. Date: 5 July 2023
Bindi Irwin Says She's 'So Lucky' for Daughter Grace amid Endometriosis: 'Our Tiny Miracle' (Exclusive)
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's Daughter Leah, 14, Speaks Out About Birth Control on 'Teen Mom'
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's Daughter Leah, 14, Speaks Out About Birth Control on 'Teen Mom': Watch
Leighton Meester attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022
Leighton Meester Talks Giving Kids 'All We Never Had' After Growing Up with Food Insecurity (Exclusive)