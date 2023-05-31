Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Cried Writing Daughter Natasha's Graduation Letter: 'My Role Model'

Alex Rodriguez isn't afraid to share his emotions.

On Wednesday, the former Yankees player, 47, talked with CBS Mornings about the sweet letter he wrote his daughter Natasha, 18, after she graduated from high school earlier this month.

"I'm crushed. I'm so excited, but then heartbroken," he shared on CBS Mornings. "I mean, it goes by so fast."

He then opened up about a letter he wrote for his daughter. "I couldn't finish the letter because I started breaking down," he admitted. "It was at my house, we had a bunch of family over and I basically said, 'I'm supposed to be your role model, and here you are at 18 and you're my role model.'"

"And [I'm] just so proud of her," he concluded.

Rodriguez recently posted a heartfelt Instagram post for Natasha in which he congratulated her on her graduation.

"Yesterday was bittersweet," Rodriguez began his post. "Tashi, I can't make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself."

"As you move on from one chapter to the next, I'm most proud of who you are as a person," he continued. "Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years."

Added the athlete, "As your father, I'm supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you've been mine. Proud of you always! Love, Daddy 💙."

Natasha announced back in April that she would be continuing her academic pursuits at the University of Michigan for a BFA in musical theatre.

"I still can't believe this is a real opportunity I've been given, and it's an absolute dream come true," Natasha shared on Instagram at the time.

Rodriguez also congratulated Natasha on her college acceptance, writing, "Can't believe she's about to graduate and head off to college. I've got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!! 💙."