Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Fourth of July with Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Their Two Daughters: 'So Special'

Alex Rodriguez had a fun and memorable Fourth of July with his blended family.

The retired New York Yankees star, 47, shared photos from his holiday with Jaclyn Cordeiro, 44, ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and their two daughters, Ella, 15, and Natasha, 18.

The four posed for one shot where Scrutis' husband, Angel Nicolas, also joined them, smiling together.

"Happy 4th of July everyone. Thanks to my family and my MN family for making this 4th so special 🇺🇸," he wrote.

The family had more to celebrate the next day, as Natasha — who is headed to study musical theater at the University of Michigan this fall — got the opportunity to sing the National anthem ahead of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever taking the court.

Rodriguez, who is a minority owner of both the Lynx and the Minnesota Timberwolves, shared photos and video from the night, ever the proud dad as he wrote, "What a night! So proud to watch the @minnesotalynx take home a win and @thenatasharodriguez sing the National Anthem!"

Natasha announced her exciting college decision back in April.

"I still can't believe this is a real opportunity I've been given, and it's an absolute dream come true," Natasha shared on Instagram at the time.

Rodriguez also congratulated Natasha on her college acceptance, writing, "Can't believe she's about to graduate and head off to college. I've got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!! 💙."

